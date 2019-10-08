20191004_lwn_zorinskyrace (copy)

A runner makes her way around Zorinsky Lake. Local race organizers are hosting the Take Back Z run to raise money for security cameras in parking lots.

Omaha residents and the City Public Works and Police Departments have created a laudable collaboration to crack down on car break-ins at Zorinsky Lake. The Take Back Z race at the recreation area, set for Oct. 20, will raise funds for security cameras, and the two city departments are lending assistance to the project. It’s great to see this creative spirit for such a worthy cause.

