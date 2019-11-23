Omaha has an important obligation to see that all parts of our city have stability and prosper. An ambitious collaborative effort to help northeast Omaha residents on the behavioral health front provides a positive example.
It’s impressive and commendable that four local health systems have joined with Heartland Family Services and other organizations on the project. Laudable, too, is the effort’s bottom-up approach: The participating organizations will design programs based on input from residents, aiming to have a plan in place by mid-2020.
This first-of-its-kind partnership in Omaha offers great promise and hopefully can provide a template for future behavioral health work elsewhere in our city.
