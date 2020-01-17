The China trade agreement signed this week is a welcome step back from the U.S.-China trade wars. The deal offers the potential for gains for U.S. agriculture and reflects how leverage applied by President Donald Trump’s administration led to significant concessions by China.
On the agriculture front, the deal includes a pledge of increased purchases by China, plus a much-sought speeding-up of China’s approval timeline for genetically modified crops, including corn and soybean varieties.
Under the agreement, China is supposed to purchase $40 billion to $50 billion annually in U.S. farm products for the next two years. That’s up from a total of $24 billion in 2017, before the current tariff war began.
At the signing ceremony Wednesday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu shied away from discussing specific figures. China’s agricultural purchases, he said, will be driven by demand and will rise “if the demand” is there.
The new agreement has the potential to reduce instability for the U.S. ag market, improves market access conditions for financial services firms and provides increased protections for intellectual property rights holders.
Tom Vilsack, the U.S. agriculture secretary in the Obama administration, called the agreement “a positive step forward” for the U.S. dairy industry, since the deal removes some of China’s trade barriers for that sector. Vilsack, a former Democratic governor of Iowa, now heads the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
China and the U.S. still impose tariffs on large portions of their trade, distorting markets and imposing costs on businesses and consumers. The need now is to follow up through further negotiations on remaining issues to remove these barriers and provide much-needed stability to our trade relations.
"need to follow up through further negotiations" for sure. Trump has fallen for promises from China before (on the basis of comradeship between authoritarians) but is, in no way, any kind of a deal-maker except in his ego, so there's less to this than meets the eye.
