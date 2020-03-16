Each year, the child welfare system in Douglas and Sarpy Counties serves more than 4,000 children. This is complex, delicate work to help vulnerable boys and girls, many of whom suffer from abuse or neglect. St. Francis Ministries, the new nonprofit provider for those services, has made a positive transition in some ways, but it’s crucial that it address challenges and shortcomings.
It’s encouraging that outside parties who work with or monitor the child welfare system haven’t reported major disruptions in service as management transitioned from PromiseShip, a consortium of Omaha-area providers, to St. Francis, headquartered in Salina, Kansas. Transition work began last fall, with the formal changeover on Jan. 1.
“By all reports, many things have gone very smoothly in the (transition) process,” Tim Hruza, a lobbyist for the Children and Family Coalition of Nebraska, told The World-Herald. Hruza represents 12 major child welfare services providers.
Which isn’t to say there haven’t been bumps in individual cases as well as significant issues still to be addressed. Many observers at this point are taking a wait and see attitude, The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard reported in examining key issues.
A central challenge is ensuring that child welfare staffers hold their caseloads to a manageable level. Nebraska lawmakers years ago required that child welfare workers limit themselves to a maximum number of cases, to improve management and reduce the potential for staff burnout. Last month, only 42% of St. Francis’ Omaha-area workers had caseloads that met that standard, Stoddard reports. That was up from 31% the previous month.
It’s early in the transition, and St. Francis says it’s focusing on the issue. This is a central obligation the nonprofit absolutely must meet in coming months, to maximize the care for children and families. If St. Francis fails to make needed improvement on this score, it will give ammunition to critics who said the nonprofit submitted a fiscally unrealistic bid for service at a cost well below that of PromiseShip.
As always, outside monitoring and input from other organizations are important. The nonprofit Project Harmony, for example, helped see that a major problem was addressed when it expressed concern about the high number of children kept overnight in a facility meant for stays of only a few hours.
Delays are understandable in individual cases in finding appropriate places for older children needing mental health or substance abuse services, but the number of overnight stays — at least 44 over three months — legitimately raised concern. St. Francis has taken steps to address the issue.
All parties have a common interest to see this transition succeed. The well-being of these vulnerable children depends on it.
