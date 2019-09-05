It’s back to the drawing board for the caucus states.
Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, cited concerns from security experts Friday and declared his opposition to voting by smartphone as planned for the 2020 Democratic caucuses in Iowa and Nevada. His announcement effectively kills the “virtual caucus” approach for next year.
It’s understandable that caucus states strive to expand opportunities for participation. Turnout is lower than for primaries, and attending caucuses can be difficult for night-shift workers, the elderly, the disabled and parents unable to find child care.
This inequity consideration poses a long-term threat to caucus states such as Iowa, making them vulnerable to criticism within the parties.
The DNC, indeed, is pushing for broader participation. Party leaders and activists in caucus states will need to think through options to try to reduce the problem. Both parties will hold presidential caucuses in Iowa on Feb. 3.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price says that he will comply with the DNC’s decision on “virtual caucuses” and that Iowa party leaders are “going to take the time we need to explore the options available to us, recognizing we still have five months till the caucuses.”
It’s true that some states have allowed voting by phone. Iowa since 2014 has allowed out-of-state members of the military and Iowans living abroad to call in to neighborhood caucus meetings and participate over the phone. Service members from West Virginia and Denver participated over the past year in local elections using a smartphone app.
But warnings from security experts ought to be heeded. A report last year from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine concluded that governments should hold off from allowing Internet access to the voting process until there are “substantial scientific advances.”
And Russia’s efforts to meddle in elections here and abroad are well known. A recent report from the U.S. Senate described Russia’s election-year cyber-targeting of all 50 states.
Many Iowans take pride in their caucus tradition, but the obstacles to participation have become an Achilles heel. If the Iowa caucuses are to survive, party activists must find a solution.
