Some 25 seats in the Nebraska Legislature are up for election next year — more than half the membership. The Legislature needs to have political bridge builders who can bring senators together on key issues. Otherwise, Nebraska’s lawmaking body is at risk of stalemate on matters of vital public interest.
This consideration is timely because the political parties currently are in the midst of recruiting candidates. So are interest groups. Those organizations often seek out political warriors who will fight passionately for the groups’ agendas. That’s understandable, and such legislative battlers can serve a constructive role by sharpening debate.
But if Nebraska is going to succeed in tackling major issues, the Legislature also needs an ample number of consensus-builders — men and women, from both parties, who have the ability to work with a broad range of lawmakers, in committee and during floor debate, so that complex, needed legislation can get across the finish line.
State senators serve the public interest, it’s certainly true, by blocking poorly written or ill-considered legislation. But the Nebraska Legislature would be making a big mistake if it surrenders itself to the kind of repeated policy deadlock and mistrust that bedevil Congress.
Party politics has always been a factor in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature, but there’s no party apparatus to compel senators to vote a certain way. The membership is philosophically diverse, with ample numbers of conservatives, moderates and liberals. No one faction has a majority. And filibusters are easy to mount; it takes only 17 votes out of 49 members to sustain a filibuster and choke off a bill.
In such an environment, state senators who lack effective negotiating skills find themselves at a major disadvantage, regardless of how impassioned they are about their issues.
Here’s the breakdown for the 25 state legislative contests next year: Six state senators are being term-limited; that includes Speaker Jim Scheer and a committee chairwoman, State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha. In addition, 17 first-term incumbents are up for re-election, and two appointed senators will face voters for the first time.
This year’s legislative session produced negotiating success stories that provide constructive lessons. Two examples of lawmakers working with colleagues across lines of party and philosophy: State Sens. Dan Hughes of Venango and Steve Lathrop of Omaha worked out agreement on Legislative Bill 227 (nuisance complaints involving farm operations); and Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Wendy DeBoer of Omaha negotiated consensus on LB 155 (use of eminent domain by public utilities).
Given the regular turnover in membership, the Legislature’s skilled negotiators can help by mentoring newer members. Such forward-looking advising needs to be a permanent part of the Legislature’s culture. As term limits push out current leaders, remaining lawmakers need to step up and take on the mantle of consensus-building.
In sizing up contenders for the Legislature, voters should look to see whether the candidates are skilled not just in advocating for causes but, just as important, in winning over support from others.
