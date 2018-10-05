The men and women elected to serve in public office can have a tremendous impact on the future. Members of a school board, the Nebraska Legislature, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Congress — all possess much clout at the federal, state or local level, to name just a few examples.
As part of our ongoing commentary on public issues, The World-Herald gives its editorial view on candidates at election time. This tradition goes back to our paper’s early decades in the late 1800s. Our endorsements present our take on key considerations in the individual contests.
We soon will begin publishing our endorsements for the Nov. 6 ballot. We take a moment today to describe some of the general considerations that guide our decisions.
When we interview first-time candidates, we don’t expect them to have as detailed an understanding of the office they’re running for as an incumbent will. We do find it disappointing, though, if a first-time candidate has made little or no effort to educate himself or herself about the job and has given little thought to the job’s specific requirements. We’re impressed by first-time candidates who show initiative by educating themselves on these points and speak knowledgeably about specifics. We’ve seen positive and negative examples on this score this election season.
Similarly, we don’t expect first-time candidates to have an encyclopedic knowledge of issues. But we do expect them to have done a reasonable degree of homework so they can offer some measure of analysis. It’s encouraging when a candidate, regardless of party or philosophy, confidently addresses issues important to his or her contest. It’s disappointing when we ask about a key issue and the candidate has nothing to say. We’ve had both those experiences this year.
A voter will vote for a candidate but reserve the right to disagree with the candidate, if elected, on specific issues in the future. That’s the view we take on our election endorsements: They are a judgment on a particular candidate matchup, but after the election, it’s important to weigh each situation as it arises.
Our country and region have been helped over the generations by Americans from across the philosophical spectrum — conservatives, liberals, moderates. As we look at candidates at election time, we look for competence and dedication. We place importance on balanced views and a willingness to seek reasonable compromise.
We regard moderation, prudence and pragmatism to be of enduring importance in public life. It’s frustrating to see the two political parties move away from the political center and toward the extremes. We have been disappointed with conservatives who exaggerate the extent to which lawmakers can shrink government, just as we find liberals unrealistic if they tout a message of “spend, spend, spend,” with little or no realistic regard for fiscal limits.
Our country, and our state, should strive for common ground. We applaud candidates who stress cooperation across lines of party and ideology and promote a sense of solidarity among all Nebraskans. Society is ill served by candidates and campaigns that encourage division and polarization.
These are central considerations for us as we’ve developed our endorsements.
