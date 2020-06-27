The University of Nebraska system faces a steep challenge this fall. It must fulfill three key missions simultaneously: NU campuses must offer strong academic opportunities. The campuses must provide proper protections against the coronavirus. And NU must demonstrate resolve and competence in carrying out needed budget discipline.
In recent days, university leaders have taken important steps on budget management. NU has imposed a hiring freeze, announced immediate reductions in travel and other spending, and offered staff members the option to temporarily reduce their work hours and salary. In addition, campuses will make $43 million in cuts over three years, NU President Ted Carter announced. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will reduce spending by 5.5%; the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, each by 3.9%; and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, 2.9%. The budget for NU’s central administration will decrease by 10%.
Longstanding policy by NU rightly rejects blind, across-the-board cuts to all departments and programs. Instead, NU has been careful in the past not to undermine major strategic priorities through heavy-handed budget chopping. Among the examples of strategic priorities are agricultural science, natural resources studies, medical science/engineering collaboration and the tech-business studies approach at the Raikes School of Computer Science and Business.
NU will work to avoid budget cuts that impact academic instruction. At the same time, the current budget stress obligates university leaders to look at all possibilities for greater efficiencies, analysis of programs and further priority-setting. Each campus will decide on its specific cuts. The budget-analysis process established under the previous NU president, Hank Bounds, provides a useful model now, with a focus on campus collaboration and transparency in decision-making.
The virus emergency has delivered a gut punch to Nebraska’s economy and to higher education’s ability to recruit tuition-generating international students. As a result, the effects on NU revenues are uncertain not just for this year but also for several years to come. NU leaders, faculty and staff must be prepared to carry out further budget adjustments in coming years, beyond those already planned.
Carter this year launched a worthy initiative to maintain the pipeline of Nebraska students into the NU system. Called Nebraska Promise, the financial aid program will cover full tuition costs for Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.
That initiative, involving a $5.3 million investment for 2020-21, not only will provide welcome opportunity to an estimated 1,000 young people, many of whom will be first-generation college students. The program — as well as a tuition freeze for 2021-22 and 2022-23 — also will help NU avoid a major enrollment slump for the fall in the wake of the virus emergency.
NU’s obligations this fall will involve academics but also sound budget management. It must not fail at those crucial tasks.
