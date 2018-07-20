Daryl Bauer, with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, describes the threat: “That will have an impact on the entire food chain right up to the big sports fish.’’ He’s talking about zebra mussels, the notorious invasive species that gathers in dense concentrations, filtering large quantities of plankton, clogging water-intake pipes and creating swimming hazards.
The critters are moving into Nebraska waters. Preventive measures for boaters include: Clean any plants, animals or mud from the boat and equipment before leaving a body of water. Drain water from equipment. Before moving to another body of water, spray the boat and trailer with hot, high-pressure water or dry them for at least five days.
Such prevention can help all of Nebraska.
