The next stage in the economic development initiative known as Blueprint Nebraska is about to begin, and it offers major opportunities for progress for the state. It’s crucial for Nebraskans to work together to make this initiative a success. This effort will focus on key state needs, including:
» A stronger, more nimble state economy geared to meet the demands of 21st century competition.
» Coordinated efforts to boost communities’ ability to retain young people and welcome newcomers of all backgrounds.
» Strategies to meet the need for affordable housing.
» A heightened focus on K-12 and higher education as a central vehicle for state progress, with stronger connections to real-world business needs.
Then-University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds launched Blueprint Nebraska in early 2018, with close support from Gov. Pete Ricketts. The aim is to bring together Nebraskans from a wide range of backgrounds to develop strategies for statewide development. In all, more than 7,000 people have contributed to the process — a remarkable demonstration of Nebraskans’ commitment to strengthening the state. Leaders in business, education, nonprofits and local government served on committees coordinating the discussions.
The process has “created a statewide plan that everyone from every corner of the state can unite around to have a vision of what Nebraska can be,” says Jim Smith, the Blueprint Nebraska executive director. The collaborative approach is spurring Nebraskans to “look beyond our parochial interests to what the future of Nebraska can be.”
This year, Blueprint Nebraska will begin to gradually roll out strategy proposals on key needs, Smith told The World-Herald. One advisory group will present ideas for a long-term modernizing of the state tax code, geared to the needs of a 21st century economy.
Six regional teams will develop strategies to promote diversity and inclusiveness, strengthen community vitality and encourage affordable housing. Using those individual regional approaches will tailor the strategies to local needs, Smith says. As a result, “people will see that it’s their own localities creating solutions on these issues.”
Blueprint Nebraska aims to devote great energy toward maximizing communities’ ability to attract young people ages 18 to 34, Smith says.
Strengthening educational opportunities and innovation is another goal. The initiative will roll out ideas for greater coordination among educational organizations and for customized workforce development, again using a regional approach.
“Education must be at the center of the set of solutions for Nebraska’s future,” Smith rightly says.
One of Blueprint Nebraska’s central economic goals is encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation so that Nebraska creates more higher-value business sectors and high-skill, better-paying jobs. Research as part of this strategic initiative found that Nebraska is in the bottom 10 states when it comes to business startups, the number of STEM graduates and venture capital as a percent of economic output. The state ranks 36th in business R&D and 35th in patents per capita.
Experience elsewhere in the country shows that states that succeed in nurturing high-value businesses do better in achieving robust economic growth and higher incomes for residents.
Given the demands of the 21st century economy and the ever-increasing cost of living, it’s important “to move our wages upward and be competitive with neighboring states with the wages we can offer,” Smith says. “We absolutely have to bring a stronger element of innovation into our core business structure.”
Whether the Blueprint Nebraska goals are achieved depends in part on whether the state’s elected political leaders become actively involved in providing forward-looking vision and building consensus on the best ways to move forward. A huge mass of Nebraskans and Nebraska organizations from across the state are devoting tremendous energy to this effort, after all. There’s great strength in such impressive numbers.
Nebraska does best when its people come together in common cause. It’s time to join together for progress through the opportunities that Blueprint Nebraska provides.
