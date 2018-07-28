Too often in today’s culture, the word “respect” seems to be an empty word.
The smart-aleck response, the quick insult, the wounding remark — such jabs are all too common, whether on social media or in general debate. Things become worse still when ugly remarks take the form of slurs against an individual’s race, ethnicity or mental or physical ability.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt commendably issued a call this week for schools to embrace a positive culture that nurtures respect. Nebraska’s educational community, he said, should send the clear message that skin color, national origin or mental ability are no grounds for insults.
Blomstedt said he’s “sick of” the hostility some people display at sporting events and in schools, as reflected in reports to his department.
“I ask you to challenge derogatory comments about our students,” he told a conference of about 1,000 Nebraska school leaders on Wednesday. “Challenge those. Don’t let those stand.”
One example is derogatory language hurled at students at majority-Latino high schools, a problem highlighted in an essay this year by Jim Kasik, the athletic director at Schuyler Central High School.
Blomstedt spoke of how, in the 1960s, his grandparents started a school for an uncle of his who had Down syndrome and nowhere else to receive an education. In the past, our society misunderstood special needs children, who were subject to insults merely because of who they were.
It’s vital for our society to promote a culture of respect. As Blomstedt says, our schools are an excellent place to do just that.
