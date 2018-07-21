In 1887, hundreds of Presbyterian ministers and elders flocked to Omaha for the denomination’s gathering known as the General Assembly of the United States. Omaha was still quite a young city then, and most of the visitors stayed in private homes.
But Omaha did boast of a limited number of hotels, with names such as the Paxton (the original structure was built in 1882), Millard, Arcade, Cozzens, Metropolitan, Canfield, Planters, Barker and Windsor.
Oliver B. Pollak, an attorney and retired history professor from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, describes Omaha’s fascinating hotel history in a new book, “Welcome to Omaha,” by Arcadia Publishing and the History Press.
The book uses a wide selection of postcards to explore this interesting part of our city’s history. Pollak collected the images — including those of bridges, train stations and bus depots — from fellow Omaha enthusiasts, the Omaha Public Library and county and state historical societies.
Pollak turns an astute eye to analyzing the postcards, comparing their imaginative and sometimes fanciful depictions with the actual images. “Many postcards are staged, retouched and manipulated,” he writes, “to reflect the ambiance, style, fashion, comfort and familiarity the hostelry industry desired. ... Fancy, sleek, European-style cars on Omaha streets were unlikely.”
Old-time Omaha had a reputation as a wild and woolly town marked by strong doses of alcohol, gambling and machine politics. The hotel postcards, in contrast, understandably “show a veneer of Omaha’s better side.”
As was lamentably the case in many U.S. cities, Omaha hotels were long segregated. In the early 1960s, Pollak writes, African-American visitors would look to stay in hotels in north Omaha; one guide listed the Broadway Hotel, G.H. Ashby Tourist Home, L. Strawther Tourist Home, Payton’s Hotel and Willis Hotel.
The first “hotel” in Omaha was the St. Nicholas, also known as the Claim House, built in 1854 at 12th and Jackson Streets. It was a log cabin built by the Council Bluffs and Nebraska Ferry company.
Irish playwright and wit Oscar Wilde came to Omaha on his lecture circuit in 1882. He stayed at the Withnell House, a rather grand hotel with a sweeping second-floor balcony, at 15th and Harney Streets. The Social Art Club sponsored his lecture at the nearby Boyd Theater.
As Omaha prepared to host the Trans-Mississippi Exposition in 1898, The World-Herald noted 34 hotels with 2,530 rooms and a capacity for about 6,300 guests.
Pollak examines a long-ago image of the Paxton’s lobby, which included a seating area for 30, columns with radiator heating units at the base, art on the walls — and five spittoons.
In the caption for the bar at the Hotel Rome at 16th and Jackson Streets, he notes that “local breweries offered Falstaff, Krug, Metz, Storz and Willow Springs” beers. The hotel was in operation from the 1880s to 1920.
The Blackstone Hotel opened in 1916 and “exuded Midwestern luxury and hospitality and had a dress code.” Postcards show a series of swanky dining rooms at the Blackstone, noted for its upscale cuisine.
Pollak’s lively collection serves as a reminder of Omaha’s cultural history and the abiding importance of appreciating it.
