Many Nebraskans are familiar with advance directives for medical care. These formal legal documents specify a person’s desires for medical treatment to be carried out, or not carried out, if he or she becomes incapacitated. These legal instruments also can give medical power of attorney and have great value in ensuring that an individual’s wishes on delicate medical matters will be fulfilled.
A proposal that has received first-round approval at the Nebraska Legislature would expand such directives to designate mental health treatment. It’s good to see that this needed measure — Legislative Bill 247, sponsored by State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln — is receiving broad support. Thirty states now allow such directives.
For example, an individual who has suffered severe depression before could use an advance directive to require that if he or she falls into such a state again, proper medication would be provided.
Advance directives for mental health treatment also have value as elderly individuals make up an increasing percentage of Nebraska’s population and ponder the possibility of mental impairment.
One in five Nebraskans report experiencing mental illness within the past year, according to a report from the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Mental illness indeed can strike anyone, regardless of background.
Mental health directives “provide people with mental illness with a means of communicating treatment decisions in advance at a time when they have the capacity to make such decisions,” Loren Knauss, executive director with the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Nebraska, testified in support of LB 247 during a legislative hearing.
Such directives can provide helpful clarity for health care professionals about patients’ wishes, Jacob Dahlke, ethics director for Nebraska Medicine, told lawmakers.
Lt. Denise Rieder with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, testified that such legal instruments could reduce the frequency of situations in which local law enforcement personnel respond to calls that place them in the middle of crisis situations involving households.
Just as a growing number of Nebraskans use advance directives for medical care, so that power should be extended to mental health care. LB 247 deserves final passage.
