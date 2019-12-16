Elected governmental boards sometimes reach a telling moment when a decision they must make will send an important message, positive or negative, to the public.
The Bellevue City Council faces such a moment today. Some members are moving to reverse the council’s commendable decision to refrain from usurping voters’ authority to decide whether and when an elected official should be removed.
If the council and Mayor Rusty Hike do succeed in reversing that decision, they will send a troubling signal to Bellevue voters: that their governmental leaders have no hesitation to hand themselves new power beyond proper limits. But if these leaders step back today and refrain from reversing the earlier decision, they will demonstrate impressive respect to the public.
It’s fitting, certainly, for council members to want to ensure responsible personal behavior by council members. But creating this removal power would open up the city to a host of legal complications that haven’t been properly thought through.
Bellevue city government has a central obligation to show that its decisions are made through sound deliberation instead of through self-serving backroom maneuvering.
A successful vote today to create this new power for the council would fail that important test.
