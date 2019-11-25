Elected officials have an all-important obligation not to step outside the proper boundaries of their authority. A sizable number of Bellevue City Council members, plus Mayor Rusty Hike, unfortunately appear set to do just that, by supporting a proposal to empower the council to judge and remove one of its members.
Such an action would usurp the power that rightly belongs to voters at election time.
Council members and Hike also should consider the warning offered at a public hearing last week by Sarah Centineo, president of the Bellevue school board. The proposal before the council, as currently written, would open up the city to a variety of legitimate challenges in court, said Centineo, an attorney.
Council members’ desire to ensure responsible behavior on the council is understandable. But the proposal to create this removal power is a step too far.
