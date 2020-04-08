Succession planning is an important obligation in business and also in a community’s civic leadership. As one generation succeeds another, there’s a key need to maintain positive momentum. It’s encouraging to see capable new leaders come to the fore in Omaha. Amid change, our community needs to promote consensus-building so we can move forward together.
World-Herald columnist Erin Grace recently highlighted three women of impressive capability who have positions of responsibility in major Omaha nonprofits: Rachel Jacobson at Heritage Services; Wendy Boyer at the Peter Kiewit Foundation, and Donna Kush at the Omaha Community Foundation. This news bodes well for the Omaha area, given these leaders’ records of achievement.
A central goal for Omaha leaders is to keep the focus on moving our area forward and not be content with past accomplishments. Omaha history provides a lesson. In the 1960s, Mayor A.V. Sorensen helped push for landmark progress in various regards, but he did so often in the face of a civic culture too grounded in status quo thinking and obstructionism.
In the present day, it’s vital that Omaha keep looking to the future and thinking of how we can position our community to maximize its competitiveness and expand opportunity for all residents. The competition among peer regional cities is enormous. Our area is increasingly diverse, and our civic leaders need to pay attention to the range of interests among Omahans. And as our metropolitan area soon reaches the 1 million mark in population, our leaders and institutions need to manage that growth responsibly in regard to needs such as transportation and education.
Omaha leaders also will need to work together rather than succumbing to the type of division and mutual suspicion seen in national political life. That mindset routinely short-circuits consensus-building in Congress, and it’s now threatening the nonpartisan culture in the Nebraska Legislature.
Omaha will take a major step backward if it allows itself to become mired in that type of political warring. Omahans will have differences of opinion, of course, but the central need is to keep moving our area forward. That will require leadership — in government, the nonprofit world and community activism — that promotes constructive dialogue and momentum for positive, cooperative change. The transportation issue is a central example where Omaha is building positive consensus.
As the city’s leadership changes from one generation to the next, Omaha needs bridge-builders across lines of political philosophy, working to build a unified approach among key community institutions.
In that way, we can avoid the deep divisions seen in national politics and instead move forward together.
