20191120_biz_ames_cm_pic001 (copy)

A mural covers a wall by the driver’s licensing office and the ResCare office near 56th Street and Ames Avenue.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

It’s crucial that economic development reach all parts of Omaha. The revival of a north Omaha shopping hub near 56th Street and Ames Avenue provides an encouraging example. The phased, multimillion-dollar renovations by White Lotus Group of sites including the former bowling center have enabled new space for private businesses, residences and state offices. Worthy progress, indeed.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription