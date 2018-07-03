The U.S. House had a proper compromise last month to move past the stalemate on immigration, offering something major for each side in the debate: For one side, $25 billion for a border wall and scaling back legal immigration; for the other, providing a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants in the country brought here illegally.
This was an opportunity for Congress to show leadership on a divisive issue and move the country forward from the current stalemate. Instead, the measure failed on a 121-301 vote, with no Democrats voting “yes” and only half of Republicans doing so. The deadlock remains on a central issue before the nation.
Such is the disappointing result when too many lawmakers on each side dig in their heels and demand all or nothing for their side of the issue. And it’s a poor excuse if lawmakers say it’s an election year, meaning they don’t want to rile their party base. Our country needs leadership, not election-focused politicians afraid of taking a hard vote in which their side will get only a partial loaf.
Congress is intended as a forum where a system of deliberation and debate aims to reconcile different points of view and differing interests, either through consensus or reasonable compromise. Unfortunately, our national legislature has too often lost its ability to find paths forward, due to ideological intransigence on the part of politicians and of much of the public. This satisfies political “true believers” but leaves the nation with unaddressed problems. Among the big items on that list: immigration, budget discipline and health care.
A side note: This situation provides a lesson for Nebraskans running this year for the State Legislature. An attitude of “my way or the highway,” catering to no-compromise demands from constituencies, too often means legislative failure in Lincoln, the same as we’re seeing in Congress.
Congress’ ongoing refusal to agree on immigration legislation means that people with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status remain in limbo. Lawmakers need to state firmly in federal law that DACA residents will not be deported and will be allowed to continue, in full, the educational and economic opportunities so many are pursuing.
Though dismissed last week by U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, as “admitted criminals,” these young people often were brought here illegally as infants or young children and have grown up in our country. They have far closer ties to American society than to their parents’ home nations.
DACA individuals number nearly 800,000 nationally, including more than 3,300 in Nebraska and about 2,800 in Iowa, and are pluses for our society. Removing the threat of deportation would allow them to continue their studies or jobs, to the benefit of themselves and our country.
Maybe Congress will continue to kick the can down the road on this issue, fueling public exasperation and keeping these young people’s futures in doubt. But a far better course would be to grant a sensible pathway forward for them, along with approving border security steps deemed a priority by the administration.
In short, Congress needs to do its job.
