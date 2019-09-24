Our system of government rests on rule by the people, with voting as a central tool for popular input. Across the country today, voter registration events are underway as part of annual National Voter Registration Day activities.
Nearly one in seven Americans of voting age who are eligible to vote are not registered, says Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.
To register in Nebraska, one must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state and at least 18 years old on or before the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. Nebraskans can register online at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/, by mail or in person at county clerk/election commissioner offices.
The League of Women Voters Education Fund has created a website, VOTE411.org, on which individuals can type in their address and receive voter information. Voting is a vital part of our national life. The more Americans who register — and then vote — the healthier our democracy can be.
