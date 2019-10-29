The Aksarben Foundation has selected two outstanding examples of civic dedication this year in honoring Amy Haddad and Steve Martin. The married couple have made notable contributions through their professional leadership and community participation.
Haddad helped boost nursing and pharmacy education at Creighton University as a longtime professor and director of the Center for Health Policy and Ethics. She retired last year. Martin was CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska for 16 years and is now managing partner of a business and education consulting firm.
Haddad’s leadership has helped groups including the United Way of the Midlands Tocqueville Women’s Initiative, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Nebraska Arts Council and Women’s Fund of Greater Omaha. Martin’s civic work has included the Salvation Army, United Way of the Midlands, Durham Museum and TeamMates Mentoring.
The Aksarben Foundation commendably provides more than $1 million annually in college scholarships and has taken key steps this year to help strengthen Nebraska workforce development.
Haddad and Martin are laudable role models for the community commitment that keeps Omaha strong.
