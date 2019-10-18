Air Force Col. Gavin Marks, commander of the 55th Wing, has sent the right message in pledging stepped-up oversight of the privately managed housing for nearly 2,000 service members at Offutt Air Force Base. “This is command business,” Marks told residents at a town hall meeting. “We are getting at this.” The Air Force indeed has an important obligation to see that service personnel’s housing concerns are properly addressed.
Editorial: Air Force is right to turn attention to service members' housing needs
Editorial staff
