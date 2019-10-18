Rising View street scene (copy)

Offutt Air Force Base’s Rising View housing area. Offutt has almost 2,000 homes for military families, most of which are in Rising View.

 STEVE LIEWER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Air Force Col. Gavin Marks, commander of the 55th Wing, has sent the right message in pledging stepped-up oversight of the privately managed housing for nearly 2,000 service members at Offutt Air Force Base. “This is command business,” Marks told residents at a town hall meeting. “We are getting at this.” The Air Force indeed has an important obligation to see that service personnel’s housing concerns are properly addressed.

