Want things to get back to normal — or as close to normal as possible — as soon as possible? Then continue to follow social distancing and other protective habits even as our area gradually relaxes some virus restrictions. Responsible behavior by each individual is the only way we can successfully transition to a more stable and less burdensome situation.

That’s going to take a good while. Which means for the foreseeable future, we all must consistently follow sound health practices, for our own sake and that of others.

It’s incredible, then, that many Omaha-area residents have casually turned their back on sound habits. “People need to continue social distancing, and it doesn’t appear that they are,” Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said after a weekend drive along Omaha streets. “It was like it was a weekend from last summer.”

That’s troubling. The more that people abandon common-sense protective habits, the greater the continued health threat to individuals and the longer our area will remain burdened by emergency conditions.

Act responsibly. Keep up the good habits.

