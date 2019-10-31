Editor’s note: Because a World-Herald vendor has changed its rules regarding the use of its columnists, new voices are being added to our opinion columns. We will continue to provide a variety of topics and viewpoints.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Chatelain: Nebraska football has lost 95 games in the 21st century, and I've exhausted my outrage
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
Services planned for man who died in fire Thursday morning in Omaha
-
The true story behind the Black Angel of Council Bluffs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.