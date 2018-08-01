No rush to judge speed limits
I’m not sure I agree with the Pulse letter from Tom Dahulick (“Cost of higher speed limits,” July 28). It is not mandatory to go the maximum speed limit.
I think it is worth a try to see how these new limits work. Let people make up their own minds at least a little bit. No limits were raised more than 5 mph.
I don’t see more accidents, and my rates have not gone up. Yet we will see. I am glad we can have an exchange of ideas, and I appreciate other views.
Bob Jackson, Omaha
Still waiting for street project
When we first moved to our neighborhood in 1987, we were told that 108th Street between Harrison and Q Streets would be improved in two years since it is a major truck route and has considerable traffic.
Well, it is now 2018, and not many improvements, other than patching potholes, has occurred. In fact, so many bone-jarring patches have been made that the patchwork now resembles an Andy Warhol contemporary art piece.
Some utility work has been started recently, giving hope that construction is on the way. We hope that the improvement can take place before someone makes an offer for the art piece.
Terrence F. Schlaht, Omaha
We have a right to know
I do not object to our president having talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. What I do object to is the lack of accountability and transparency in those conversations.
As of my writing this, apparently even the people in the administration who should know what happened do not know. And certainly our representatives in Congress who should know do not know.
Even more disturbing is that our representatives in the majority party are not acting in any serious way to find out.
It is time for our representatives in Washington to do what they have been elected to do, and that is to preserve, protect and defend our country. It is time for them to do more than say something; they must do something.
We are citizens of this country, not subjects, and we have the right to know what agreements were made between Putin and our president. Our democracy and our future security are at stake.
Donald Bredthauer, Omaha
Time to strengthen border policies
The cartels of Mexico and Central America have become more powerful because of the weak border policies of past administrations. These policies made it easier for them to flow drugs into our country and traffic humans in and out of the United States.
We have essentially promoted the conditions that are causing the mass immigration from the south. How compassionate are we when we welcome people with open arms who we helped chase from their home country?
Troy A. Burress, Papillion
Tax all retirement benefits or none
The state legislative committees reviewing tax policy in Nebraska appear to have overlooked a significant inequity in current state tax law.
While the “social security” benefits of railroad retirees — railroad retirement benefits — are fully exempt from taxation by the state (as mandated by federal law), Social Security payments for everyone else are fully subject to state income tax.
While most lower-income taxpayers probably are not affected by this, most middle- and upper-income taxpayers are. And the inequity is significant. All Social Security benefits (and the equivalent) should be taxed, or none should be. This inequity has gone on far too long.
Henry J. Dethlefs III, Omaha
Funding serenity, death penalty
Some ironies in life are just too big to ignore. “Rest in Peaceful Serenity” is the theme of the Cloisters on the Platte, a more than $30 million “gift to the community,” Joe Ricketts has said. According to the Cloisters website, the Christian Retreat Center is modeled on the teachings of St. Ignatius of Loyola. St. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesuits, a profoundly pro-life, anti-capital punishment religious society.
The Cloisters on the Platte opened July 23. On Aug. 14, Carey Dean Moore is scheduled to be executed. Capital punishment remains law in the state of Nebraska due to a public vote, held after a successful petition drive funded in part by the Joe Ricketts family. Capital punishment had been repealed by the Nebraska Legislature.
Within one month, the Ricketts family will be responsible for having built “a campus akin to a country club with a lake resort, though its purpose is purely spiritual,” according to Joe Ricketts, and the execution of Carey Dean Moore by helping to finance the campaign to repeal capital punishment. What would St. Ignatius of Loyola do?
Gary Olson, Papillion
Help the world to help U.S.
I want to thank Jeff Vavruska. His July 25 Pulse letter, “Making a truly level playing field,” was spot on.
All one has to do is watch some “Shark Tank” episodes and hear the “investors” rail at some poor entrepreneur who wants to make goods in America because it can be made cheaper globally. This is not rocket science, people.
Helping global workers helps the United States.
Ken Davis, Yutan, Neb.
Hoping for new volunteers
In 2012 the Heartland Council of Pioneers received an award from Serve Nebraska as the Volunteer Group of the Year, based on its plethora of activities, including hundreds of handicrafts, thousands of Hug-a-Bears, Brush Up Nebraska and several other events, in conjunction with the Salvation Army and other benevolent organizations.
This group evolved into the Omahaworks Volunteers committee for Jacob’s House after many of the volunteers died or the funds to support the activities had run out.
Some activities that don’t require supplies or money to keep them going will continue.
A total of more than 43,000 Hug-a-Bears have been distributed throughout the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area. We hope some new volunteers will step forward and continue these worthy projects.
Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha
