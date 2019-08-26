The following editorial appeared in the Dallas Morning News.
In a July 5 editorial, we praised President Donald Trump for striking to the heart of the matter regarding Hong Kong’s summer of mass protests. “Well, they’re looking for democracy,” the president said, “And I think most people want democracy. Unfortunately, some governments don’t want democracy. But that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about democracy.”
Beijing called the president’s statement “gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs.” We called it “one of his finer moments.” Seven weeks later, with the city’s widespread protests showing no signs of abating, what’s needed is leadership that matches the moral, economic and national-security stakes.
To his credit, Trump has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping hold face-to-face talks with the leaders of the protest movement. He’s made clear it would be “much harder” for the U.S. to end its trade dispute and sign a deal with China if President Xi “did something violent.”
The president’s statements, along with the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, are moves in the right direction. Introduced by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the bill states that “the human rights of the people of Hong Kong are of great importance to the United States and are directly relevant to United States interests in Hong Kong (and) serve as a basis for Hong Kong’s continued economic prosperity.”
It also states that “Hong Kong must remain sufficiently autonomous from the People’s Republic” and that the U.S. supports “the democratic aspirations of the people of Hong Kong, as guaranteed to them by … the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.” The legislation would leave no doubt that it is official U.S. policy “to support the robust exercise by residents of Hong Kong of the rights to free speech and the press” and help ensure that Hong Kong residents have “freedom from arbitrary or unlawful arrest, detention, or imprisonment.”
What began as spontaneous protests against a bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China has grown into a mass movement calling on Beijing to implement the greater democratic freedoms promised under the “one country, two systems” framework agreed to before the 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule.
Will the “one country, two systems” formula enshrined in China’s constitution, Hong Kong’s Basic Law, and the Joint Declaration between China and Great Britain finally be fully honored? Or will it be shattered in a Tiananmen Square-like assault on the people of Hong Kong — and indeed freedom-loving people everywhere?
We urge our lawmakers and our president to do all they can to make sure it is the former. Hong Kong’s history disproves any assertion that somehow freedom and democracy can’t work there. This is a pivotal moment in history, and one where the United States needs to stand with those standing for their own freedom.
