Time for congressional term limits
For years, I have not favored term limits. Let the electorate oust candidates they feel are unworthy and continue to vote for those who are worthy. However, with recent years of Congress engaged in bipartisan fighting instead of meeting our needs, I have concluded that term limits are needed.
I propose we limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms, or a total of 12 years of service. Increase House members’ terms to four years, with a three-term limit, or a total of 12 years of service. Begin a staggered system so we do not have a totally new Congress every 12 years.
After sitting out one term, a person may run for election again.
Limit individual or corporate or political lobbyist group campaign contributions to $5,000 for a candidate running in their home/base state only.
Give me a minute; I may have more restrictions to encourage real discussion and serious action.
Tom Black, West Point, Neb.
EPA should put rural families first
As a farmer, I’d like to echo the comments offered by Emily Skor, CEO of the ethanol advocacy group Growth Energy. Skor rightly pointed out that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s refusal to permit summertime sales of E15 — fuel with 15 percent ethanol — threatens demand for Nebraska corn and risks “making a liar out of the president.”
President Donald Trump publicly called for Pruitt to work with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to fix outdated regulations that limit the sale of ethanol, a crop-based biofuel. But the EPA is acting like a stubborn mule, looking for any excuse to protect oil companies from competition at the fuel pump.
Worse, Pruitt dodged the issue during a recent visit to Nebraska, refusing to offer a timeline for implementing the president’s pledge.
In response, an EPA spokesperson dismissed Nebraska critics for promoting a “false sense of division between Pruitt and farmers.” Those critics are farmers, like me. Farm incomes are less than half of what it was five years ago.
We can’t afford for the EPA to turn our share of the energy market over to oil companies, yet that’s exactly what the EPA has done. Pruitt has granted dozens of waivers to major oil refineries, allowing them to squeeze ethanol out of the market.
This all comes directly out of the pockets of family farmers who have been struggling for years because of stagnant commodity prices and unfair tariffs on American exports.
It’s time for this backroom party to end and for the White House and Perdue to make sure someone at the EPA finally puts rural families ahead of oil barons.
Alan Tiemann, Seward, Neb.
Washington isn’t working
When was the last time our Congress worked in a bipartisan manner to pass a law that provided an actual solution to a pressing national problem? Laws pushed through by one party don’t count.
As per a recent Harvard Business School paper, a multiyear, fact-based project to understand the disappointing performance of the American economy identified a set of essential policy steps needed to address deteriorating K-12 education, infrastructure, tax system and health care.
It sadly concluded that Washington is making no progress in addressing any of these challenges.
Instead, we are consumed by the latest political outrage while Congress becomes more and more bitterly partisan and unable and unwilling to cooperate for the common good and address pressing problems in a practical way.
The most startling insight from the study is that our system is working the way it is designed to do — maximize the benefit to the two political parties and their ideological allies including primary voters (the “base”) and donors. While President Donald Trump and Congress fiddle, our democracy burns.
According to a recent bipartisan poll, eight in 10 Americans say they are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the condition of democracy here.
The answer? The Harvard study underscores electoral, governing process and money reforms and dropping barriers to third-party candidates such as “sore loser” laws.
Otherwise, our country will continue to fall behind other nations in critical areas and the nightmare of an undemocratic America will become reality for us and our children.
Peter Gadzinski, Omaha
A piggy bank for government
I am tired of our house being used as a piggy bank for all the taxing entities in Nebraska. Last year our valuation went up 30 percent, or $23,000, when no one else’s that I know of in our town went up more than $6,000.
How can that be? We protested and got it down only by a tiny amount. This year our valuation went up again.
The the appraiser kept comparing our house to a ranch house that sold recently. I kept telling her ours is a raised ranch, not a ranch. How can you argue with someone who doesn’t know the difference?
I read an article in The World-Herald where Lincoln was wondering what to do with their “windfall” because of increased property valuations. I have a suggestion: Give it back to the homeowners.
I believe a taxpayer protest is in order. If enough people write to their representatives and the governor, maybe we can get something done. Retirees may not be able to stay in their homes if the valuations keep going up. We could do what California does: A valuation does not go up until the house is sold, guaranteeing people a stable tax. Or we could have valuations frozen once a homeowner reaches 65.
Something needs to be done, or there might be a mass exodus of retirees to more elderly-friendly states. As a state we have the seventh-highest property taxes in the nation. Let that sink in.
Janet Pinkley, Leigh, Neb.
Gold-plated county monument
It’s quickly apparent to anyone who watches the Douglas County Board that our commissioners have no plan to handle any aspect of government other than to blindly spend, spend, spend. Why else would there be a rush to build a $120 million juvenile justice center in the middle of downtown Omaha?
Space has been an issue in our courthouse for decades, but is now the time to spend millions of dollars to buy property, to prepare to issue bonds and to set up an unaccountable nonprofit corporation to build a new facility without public bids?
Depriving the public of our right to vote and decide whether to build a new facility or not is completely outrageous and completely in line with the Douglas County swamp mentality.
County commissioners need to focus less on building gold-plated monuments to their legacies and focus more on taking care of the practical needs of county residents.
Chris Chappelear, Omaha
Professors earn their keep
Unfortunately, Nebraska has residents who loathe the thought that a full professor at a baccalaureate-, master’s- and Ph.D.-granting university may earn a salary of $200,000 a year or higher.
The thought of being taxed to discharge an obligation of that value in the world of academia is simply unbearable to them, and they will side with anyone or any group that offers an uncorroborated, condescending view of these professors.
These surviving remnants of the 1960s tax revolt not only detest professional unions, they also continue to seethe from the U.S. Supreme Court decisions silencing the constitutional challenges of the 16th Amendment. Their anger deepens as bureaucrats legally continue to impose a pecuniary burden or tax levy upon them.
With anger distorting reason, the fact escapes these individuals that highly educated professors pursuing potentially world-altering research bring to our university federal, foundation and corporate grant monies.
To protect educators from the indignation of these individuals, who see critical thinking, academic freedom and the right to due process as a threat to the survival of their beliefs, Nebraska’s professors must seek protection through tenure, local education associations and the American Association of University Professors. Nebraska’s public school educators are protected by tenure and the Nebraska State Education Association.
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Neb.
Resolve border issues
Nebraska congressional leaders’ condemnation and calls to stop the White House’s inhumane policy of taking children from their parents (“Americans are better than this …” June 19) must be followed by swift, significant action to enact immigration policies that keep families together, stop deportations and create a path to citizenship.
Every day the Trump administration and our elected officials allow children to remain locked in detention facilities, scared and crying out for their parents, is an assault on our American values and our communities.
These families are seeking refuge in the United States from violence, poverty and exclusion. In other words, they are seeking a better life — just like each and every one of us wants for our families.
Yet Congress’ refusal to act to address the issue appears to put politics over humanity.
As a community and a nation, we are strongest when families are united, and this cruel, unjust policy and practice is an assault on our shared humanity.
Now is not the time for finger pointing. But Nebraskans need our representatives to defend our values and take a stand by putting an immediate stop to the separation of families fleeing unspeakable dangers.
Sergio Sosa, Omaha
executive director,
Heartland Workers Center
