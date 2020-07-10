Let’s talk Omaha geography and let’s be specific. The city has a geographical segregation that leads to community disconnectedness. When we pass through 72nd and Dodge, we don’t think about the differences that spread out in each direction. But depending on which way you are going, you’re traveling into different Omahas that are rooted in the city’s history.
I want to invite you to step outside of the comfort of your community. I encourage you to understand what it is like to be in somebody else’s shoes.
The more you set out beyond your familiar geography, without neglecting it, the more you will connect with people who may not look, think or walk the same way you do. The more you will understand.
Looking into our past, you may not be familiar with the Omaha View Neighborhood. It was located in North Omaha and established in 1885. After the lynching of Will Brown at the Douglas County Courthouse in 1919 amid riots, whites desired bigger homes in west Omaha neighborhoods, and the Omaha View neighborhood welcomed African Americans.
Later, the Federal Homeowners Lending Corp. drew a map for Omaha in which a large portion of the Near North Side, where the Omaha View was located, was “dangerous for investment” because African Americans lived there. This was referred to as redlining.
When black professionals, doctors and lawyers started to find success, the white establishment at the time took steps to make sure that they were confined in one residential area, in hopes to stop them from threatening the white business foundation.
The redlines signified racism in Omaha, by prohibiting blacks from living south of Cuming Street or north of Locust, east of 20th or generally west of 30th. Official redlining lasted into the 1960s in Omaha and established patterns that remain today.
South Omaha, on the other hand, was always home to a variety of ethnic cultures and has a higher level of diversity than that of Nebraska as a whole.
Today, it is heavily Latino. Latinos make up 12% of the Omaha population, and 56% reside in South Omaha.
Through the last century, white people — and some others who have attained financial success — have moved steadily west.
Living in communities that are predominately one race and one culture makes it easy to ignore the difficulties, struggles and hardships going on outside of your community. If people live in areas and go to schools that lack diversity, it’s difficult to understand different perspectives.
So, how does Omaha overcome geographical segregation begun in the late 1800s and institutionalized by the U.S. government during the New Deal?
What Omaha needs is communities that come together to understand one another and work together, even in the smallest fashions.
I encourage you as a reader to educate, conduct business, serve, volunteer, work and simply be present in a community outside of your own and watch what it will do for the city of Omaha.
I get excited when I see small strides of this, like when I am on 20th and Pratt in North Omaha at a community clean-up and I’m working alongside families from Bellevue, Elkhorn and Bennington, or when I am at a Black Lives Matter picnic in Benson Park and meet and connect with couples and families from West Omaha, South Omaha and Papillion, or when I am at the Nebraska Legislative Judiciary Committee Forum held at the Scott Center in Aksarben, listening to the concerns, problems and solutions from people from all over Omaha.
Although it may seem like something so simple, when I hear people’s experiences and pleas for change, I develop a deeper understanding of them as individuals and the community they represent. When we build relationships with people outside of our geographical community, we build trust, acceptance and understanding.
Robert Putnam, a professor of public policy at Harvard University, indicates that social capital refers to “connections among individuals — social networks and the norms of reciprocity and trustworthiness that arise from them.”
It means that in real-world situations when I’m looking for somebody to have my back, I can look to my friends in West, North and South Omaha and know that because we came together and worked for a common goal, understood one and another and developed a relationship, I trust them to be by my side.
It’s with these kinds of bonds that we can break Omaha’s historical chains of racism and segregation that kept us apart, and create a city commons rather than the crossroads we find at 72nd and Dodge.
Elexis Martinez recently completed her undergraduate degree and will be pursuing a master’s degree in management this fall at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and advocate for racial equality.
