Then-candidate Donald Trump told a mostly white rally crowd in Michigan in 2016 that “at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95% of the African American vote.”
He has a lot of ground to make up. Yet, he hardly could have sounded more determined at the November “Black Voices for Trump” rally he convened in Atlanta. “We’re going to campaign for every last African American vote in 2020.”
The man is nothing if not a salesman. His job-approval ratings among black Americans have bobbed up and down during his term, but not far from the 8% of black votes he received four years ago.
A notable exception occurred in early August when Rasmussen reported a surge to 27% in the president’s black voter approval, but it returned the following week to its usual mid-20% range in a poll that tends to report higher ratings for Trump than other pollsters do.
A shortfall in enthusiasm hurt Hillary Clinton, particularly among black voters, the most loyal constituency in Democratic ranks since the mid-1960s. Many people — including me — blamed a 7% drop in black voter turnout for Clinton’s loss.
But now the black apathy that hampered Clinton’s race appears to have faded. African American voters are more interested in voting in this year’s presidential election than they were in 2016, according to a national poll and focus groups conducted by Third Way, a self-described moderate center-left research organization, and the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, a 50-year-old research center on black community issues.
The survey found that 45% said they were more motivated to vote in 2020 than in 2016, and 40% said they were just as motivated as last time. Some 76% were “almost certain” to show up at the polls, the survey’s highest level of intensity.
The rise in motivation showed itself most noticeably in expressions of opposition to President Trump. The second highest choice: 21% said their top reason to vote was that “Voting is the best way to make my voice heard in our government.”
So far, Democrats appear to be determined to avoid taking any constituency for granted this time, particularly the 6 million who voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Obama four years earlier, or the 4.4 million Obama voters who didn’t vote in 2016.
At present, Trump has good reason to make the economy a centerpiece of his reelection campaign, but the Third Way/Joint Center study sees storm clouds on the horizon: Only 22% of black Americans told researchers that their finances have improved.
It is on bread-and-butter issues like housing and health care, a strong issue for Dems in the midterms, that black voters expressed the most dissatisfaction. So far, the president has done more to try to end Obamacare, formally the Affordable Care Act, than offer ideas for how to replace it.
That’s another reason why I don’t expect him to get anywhere near that 95% of black support that he promised, although I’d like to see him try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.