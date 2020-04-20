This editorial appeared in the Chicago Tribune. As The World-Herald’s Henry J. Cordes reported Sunday, before Timothy McVeigh carried out his 1995 bombing attack in Oklahoma City, he had considered targets in other cities, with Omaha’s old federal building at 15th and Dodge Streets perhaps among them.
Twenty-five years ago, on April 19, 1995, a vengeful 26-year-old named Timothy McVeigh used his cigarette lighter to ignite a fuse. Then he walked away from the scene of his imminent crime. He had scouted potential targets in five states before deciding that this site’s open surroundings would give news cameras clean angles to photograph his handiwork.
McVeigh’s detonation disrupted this nation’s holiday from history after the collapse of the long-threatening Soviet Union. With his assault on the United States government — an Oklahoma bomb blast that registered 3.0 on seismologists’ Richter scale — McVeigh taught a generation of Americans to fear again: Was this breathtaking massacre the first salvo of a widespread rebellion?
As they worked through the terrible shock, though, Americans by the millions taught themselves something else: that when a crisis arises, resolve and resilience usually defeat it.
That’s as useful a lesson during, say, a lethal pandemic, as it has been often in our past, and surely will be in our future.
Two years later in 1997, on the eve of McVeigh’s trial for what then was this nation’s most deadly mass murder, Newsweek magazine reconstructed the horror of that lit fuse:
“The first piece of evidence fell out of the sky. At about 9 a.m. on April 19, 1995, Richard Nichols, a maintenance man in Oklahoma City, was huddled on the floor of his car, cowering from an enormous blast that seemed to sweep over him like a prairie twister, when he heard a strange whooshing noise. It sounded, he thought, like a giant boomerang spinning right at him. With a crash, a heavy rod of twisted metal smashed into the hood of his car, shattering the windshield. It was a truck axle. It had belonged to a Ryder truck filled with two tons of explosives that had, moments earlier, transformed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building into a mass morgue. … For 22 months, the most massive federal investigation since the assassination of John F. Kennedy has been quietly collecting evidence, and the feds believe that the detail weaves around Tim McVeigh like a noose.”
The horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, eventually would dwarf the Oklahoma City casualty count: The crime that FBI agents would code-name OKBOMB killed 168 men, women and children, injured 680 others and destroyed or damaged 324 structures — some of them 16 blocks away.
Oklahoma City helped teach a generation of Americans the danger of complacency — the peril of ignoring a broad range of threats to this country. But the human terrorist’s reach is limited. A more vigilant America had to relearn the lesson after 9/11: America has to keep reminding itself that while it cannot prevent every crisis, for two and a half centuries it eventually has found its bearing and recovered.
The emergencies of the last quarter-century built resolve and resilience that, if we Americans again deploy them, should help overcome the current pandemic.
