The following editorial appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
The day’s news brims with reports on Wednesday’s U.S. House hearing. Weeks, perhaps months of public drama and decision-making have commenced. Our mission here is to frame this great debate — and to explain why whatever now happens across America will determine Congress’ verdict on President Donald Trump. To that end:
Trump’s behavior led him to this start of public impeachment testimony.
To many Democrats, guided by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the impeachment inquiry is both an examination of Trump’s corrupt treatment of Ukraine and the culmination of their longstanding efforts to prove he was unfit to govern the nation.
To many Republicans, and to Trump, impeachment is a high-profile setup orchestrated by frustrated Democrats who expected former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia would rid the country of a president they dislike.
Trump is impetuous and unorthodox, sometimes careless and uncivil. Critics see a reckless defier of laws and norms who must be held to account. Supporters see a feisty outsider who defies establishment elitists and incurs their wrath. House Democrats seem certain to file articles of impeachment. Senate Republicans seem just as certain to acquit, barring surprise disclosures of wrongdoing by the president.
Either Americans will be drawn in to these historic proceedings and demand that a presidential election be overturned, or they will write them off as another episode of Trumpian theater and Democratic overreach. Public opinion will drive members of Congress to abandon or support Trump as the inquiry moves forward.
Everyone’s judgment on impeachment and removal should be reached according to the facts of the Ukraine incident and the words of the Constitution.
On July 25, one day after Mueller gave desultory testimony to Congress that ended previous talk of Trump’s impeachment, the president pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump meandered in his phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky but left the strong impression he wanted Ukraine to take actions that would benefit Trump’s political standing. House Democrats later fleshed out their accusations that Trump intended to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a Zelensky promise to launch corruption investigations, including a probe of businessman Hunter Biden’s activities in the country.
A rough transcript of the phone call showed that Trump unarguably, and indefensibly, urged Zelensky to undercut Biden. If proven that Trump withheld military aid to an ally to emphasize his request, that’s a serious transgression. But can Americans be convinced that Trump’s actions rise to the level of an abuse of power that warrants his expulsion from office? Or was this Trump being Trump in a realm the Constitution entrusts to him: diplomacy, with or without bullying.
As members of Congress wrestle with those questions, Americans will reach their own verdicts. Trump’s rash behavior is central to the story. Detractors have an easy time ascribing nefarious motives to Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. Supporters have an easy time overlooking any offense because they knew they elected a bull to run the china shop.
On which side will public opinion now coalesce? Answer that question and you’ve declared whether Trump stays or goes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.