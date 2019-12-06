The following editorial appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s bold decision this week to fire Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for lying represents two accomplishments in one: The mayor punished Johnson for unethical behavior, and she set an expectation that all officers of the Chicago Police Department will be held to high standards of integrity — or else.
Lightfoot said the superintendent repeatedly lied to her about the late-night incident in which he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle after having dinner and “a couple of drinks.” Johnson, discovered by patrol officers, blamed medication for his predicament and managed to be permitted to drive himself home without submitting to a field sobriety test. Suspicious.
The mayor stood by Johnson while awaiting the results of a city inspector general report. It’s the findings of the ongoing investigation that got Johnson fired. “It has become clear that Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident,” Lightfoot said.
Firing Johnson was Lightfoot’s first accomplishment Monday: She had caught Chicago’s top cop engaging in unethical conduct that destroyed his leadership credibility and she let him go. The right call.
Her second accomplishment is the one we hope resonates in Chicago for a long time. The mayor linked Johnson’s firing to a warning that all officers must act with integrity and follow the rules of policing or face the consequences. “The old Chicago way must give way to the new reality” of ethical leadership and accountability, Lightfoot said. “There must be no mistake about the message I am sending today.”
The Chicago Police Department has a troubling history of looking the other way when officers engage in misconduct. There is a long record of officers committing abuses and using excess force, especially on minority residents.
The abuses, big and small, kept happening because the Police Department’s culture and system of accountability were never fixed. Police misconduct cost the city $662 million in legal settlements during one 12-year period from 2004 to early 2016. At least six times since 1960, City Hall has established a commission or blue-ribbon panel intended to improve policing. None of the reforms stuck.
The department is currently under a consent decree, supervised by a federal judge, that is designed to lock in a structured series of reforms meant to overhaul police training, supervision and accountability.
The point of the decree is to help police win back the trust of alienated Chicagoans. The consent decree states that “a robust and well-functioning accountability system in which (police department) members are held to the highest standards of integrity is critical to CPD’s legitimacy.”
Either CPD operates by the book and regains public trust, or Chicagoans will think the old ways are continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.