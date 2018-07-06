Caring staff at CHI Health
I can’t speak for the brass at CHI Health, but I can speak about the staff.
They are the most professional, caring group of people I have ever met.
Please don’t judge CHI only by this perceived mistake involving the arena naming rights.
Frank T. Scobee, Omaha
Withhold CHI Health bonuses
With all the legitimate concerns for the cost of health care, I find it appalling that CHI Health would spend $23.6 million for naming rights for the downtown arena and convention center.
I expect that these costs will be passed on to consumers like me. I recommend instead that all executive compensation and bonuses be withheld until the entire amount is recovered.
James Malone, Omaha
Foreigners should go home
The United States is not to blame for the trouble at its border. If foreign parents would stay at home in their own country, they would not cause the situation that exists.
Why don’t they go back home and protest to their own government for a better life? The United States cannot house or pay for everyone who wants to come into the country. It’s like an invasion, and we have the right to protect our borders and country.
Those who side with the foreigners are like traitors betraying their own country. As a Korean War veteran, I think history has taught us to fight and protect against any kind of conflict.
Robert E. Fonfara, Omaha
Action on climate change
It was wonderful to see the op-ed on climate change by Creighton University’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson (“CU backs climate declaration,” June 21 Midlands Voices).
It gives me hope when I see a leader in our community call for action on climate change. As stated by Hendrickson, the consequences of climate change are serious. In fact, climate change is projected to have a devastating impact on Nebraska, including droughts that could last more than 10 years; heat stress that could kill our trees and plants; water wells, like the Ashland well, that won’t be able to replenish themselves; and farmers that may no longer be able to grow crops.
I believe that one of the most powerful things that we as individuals can do is to be sure to elect candidates in the upcoming elections who will address climate change.
Laurie Gift, Omaha
Can’t reach representative
I have tried numerous times to contact my U.S. House representative, Jeff Fortenberry. Sometimes I reach a familiar Nebraska youth, but many times I encounter rudeness and a lack of information from non-Nebraska helpers.
Anyway, I do not ever receive a response to my questions on standing, status, immigration, taxes or infrastructure. I have a problem with our elected officials being accountable to those of us who put them in power. Is it because I am not a donor?
Vernon Moran, West Point, Neb.
No more business for MECA
The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is demonstrating a large amount of arrogance claiming it is not subject to the state’s open meetings laws, considering it manages publicly owned facilities.
While it might be too late to keep it from managing some city property, I sure would not give it any more responsibility. For example, anything to do with the proposed Gene Leahy Mall project.
Omaha’s mayor and City Council should send a message about transparency and accountability by refusing to give MECA any more city assets to manage.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Demeaning aid without cause
Riley Leary (June 11 Public Pulse) accuses food-stamp recipients of misusing the program because they may buy and shop at stores of which Leary disapproves.
Items such as soda and candy are considered food by the SNAP program. Participants are doing nothing wrong by buying them, just as they are not committing any abuses by purchasing expensive food by shopping at convenience stores.
Contrary to what Leary believes, the amount of SNAP money available has nothing to do with the food choices or shopping habits of its recipients. SNAP benefits are distributed according to income, disability and other factors.
True abuse of the SNAP program occurs when people sell their benefits for cash, lie on their applications or allow an unauthorized person to use their benefit card. People who do that are barred from the program and may face prosecution.
Has this writer ever considered that SNAP recipients who use convenience stores may not live anywhere near a grocery store? And how is Leary so certain that they do not take advantage of store specials or that they spend all their own money on “cigarettes, alcohol ... or tattoos”?
The writer appears to be another of the mean-spirited folks who demean those on government assistance without cause.
May they never find themselves in need of programs such as SNAP.
Mary Louise McNeill, Omaha
First-hand account appreciated
I want to thank Charles Trimble (“Knows what it feels like,” June 24 Public Pulse) for sharing his story.
He gave us first-hand knowledge of what happens when children are separated from their parents and suffer the trauma that lasts a lifetime.
Jan Sayers, Omaha
Niles Paul gives back
Last Saturday, former Husker and current NFL player Niles Paul held a free football camp at Omaha North High School. Boxing champion Terence Crawford joined him.
In addition to drills and football tips, the young attendees got the thrill of playing football with Niles and “Bud” and having pictures taken with them. It was generous of these star athletes to share their time and give back to their north Omaha community. I am dismayed that the Omaha World-Herald did not provide any coverage of this extraordinarily positive event in north Omaha.
Jane Erdenberger, Omaha
(2) comments
"The United States is not to blame for the trouble at its border." First, American demand for drugs fuels destruction in Mexico. Second, our interventions during the Cold War unleashed chaos. An example worth repeating is Salvador, where Archbishop Oscar Romero was defending the rural poor against the right-wing regime which maintained its power through death squads. Romero sent Reagan a letter asking him to halt US military aid. The next month he was gunned down in the Cathedral and Reagan increased aid, which found its way to Roberto D'Aubisson, who ran the death squads under the protection of Defense Minister Carranza, who was on the CIA payroll at $90,000 a year. (Not a conspiracy theory: these facts can be found in any history of the Cold War.)
The Reagan administration was embarrassed when four US nuns working with the rural poor were raped and murdered by these US-sponsored terrorists. The American ambassador Robert E. White had enough. He was there when the women’s bodies were dug up, two of whom he had dined with the night before. He said “This time the ba-----rds won’t get away with it,” and blew the whistle. (He lost his job.) The PBS News Hour noted that Salvador has "never recovered" from that Civil War and the country now vies for the highest murder rate in the world, as families flee northward.
Is it possible there are white people in this country who believe their relatives were not at one time immigrants or foreigners? Given the tone of more than a few comments concerning immigrants, legal or otherwise, it appears many whites do not believe their relatives were immigrants. How utterly sad, but more importantly, how ignorant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.