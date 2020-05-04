Everyone's a critic. But is everyone a cartoonist? I draw five editorial cartoons a week for the Omaha World-Herald. It’s a challenging job to craft cartoons and write the best captions week after week. Now is your chance to pick up a pen and practice your own creativity!

Each month, I'll post a new drawing that's in need of a caption. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to come up with the wittiest, cleverest caption you can. The rules are few: Keep it short -- remember, brevity is the soul of wit. And, of course, keep it clean. Otherwise, let your imagination run wild!