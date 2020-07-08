Koterba July Contest.jpg

June winner:

“Pitching in his first game since his call up from the Ursa Minor League…”

Martin Hendren, Persia, Iowa

Runners-up

“College Out-of-This-World Series!”

Teresa Owens, Omaha, NE

“Field of Beams…”

Bonnie Mansfield, Malvern, Iowa

“Take me out to your leader…”

Jim Classe,Omaha, NE

koterba June Winner.jpg

* * *

Everyone's a critic. But is everyone a cartoonist?

I draw five editorial cartoons a week for the Omaha World-Herald. It’s a challenging job to craft cartoons and write the best captions week after week. Now is your chance to pick up a pen and practice your own creativity!

Each month, I'll post a new drawing that's in need of a caption. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to come up with the wittiest, cleverest caption you can. The rules are few: Keep it short — remember, brevity is the soul of wit. And, of course, keep it clean. Otherwise, let your imagination run wild!

I'll pick one first-place winner and up to two runners-up. Winners will be announced and published the following month. First-place entrants will receive the original drawing – with their caption included — and a copy of my cartoon collection, “Drawing You In.”

You can enter up to three captions — but you can only enter once a month.

Each entry must include the following:

Name

Email Address

Phone Number

Mailing Address

Caption #1:

Caption #2:

Caption #3:

(Limit of three caption submissions)

Email your entry to koterbacaptioncontest@owh.com

Tags

Editorial cartoonist

Jeff Koterba is an award-winning and nationally-syndicated cartoonist for the Omaha World-Herald.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email