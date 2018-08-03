All year, political analysts and strategists have pored over the details of polling results showing the potential gap between the two parties in November’s U.S. House elections fluctuating between a single-digit Democratic advantage and a double-digit one.
Two respected nonpartisan organizations now see the Democratic trend solidifying. The Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman said Democrats are “substantial favorites” to capture the House, while Larry Sabato’s more cautious Crystal Ball rated them for the first time “a little better than 50-50” to regain control. A Democratic takeover would transform Washington with increased pressure on President Donald Trump to compromise, greater oversight of his administration and, depending on events, a possible impeachment effort.
Democrats have been consistently strong in special elections for vacated House seats. Another looms next week in Ohio, the last such test before the November elections.
In nine special congressional elections since Trump became president, Democrats outpolled their party’s base strength by an average of 8 points, according to Wasserman. A similar gain could enable Democrat Danny O’Connor to defeat Republican Troy Balderson Aug. 7 in a district Trump won by 11 points in 2016 and would likely foretell a Democratic House.
In those earlier special elections, the size of the gains roughly resemble those before the 2006 election, the last time Democrats took the House from the Republicans. They’ll need that big a national swing, because Republican-controlled redistricting in several states has solidified the GOP majority since 2010.
Recent statistics also showed that Democratic challengers outraised Republican incumbents in 36 of the 40 congressional districts the Cook Political Report rates as the most competitive in November, though some GOP lawmakers have more cash on hand.
Democrats have generally succeeded in nominating candidates whose views fit the districts they hope to represent, notwithstanding the highly publicized primary victories of a Democratic Socialist in New York and a few strong liberals elsewhere.
Most are stressing traditional economic issues like health care and playing down the prospect a Democratic House could seek Trump’s impeachment. Many Republicans, meanwhile, are echoing Trump in stressing issues like immigration and crime in hopes of spurring the greater enthusiasm needed to maximize GOP turnout.
Another problem Republicans face nationally is that independents who voted for Trump are trending back to the Democrats. The most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll showed independents favoring Democratic congressional candidates by more than 20 points.
Meanwhile, the battle for the Senate is tightening. Until now, most analysts have agreed the fact that 10 Democrats are seeking re-election in states won by Trump will give Republicans enough victories to at least maintain and possibly expand their current 51-49 margin. Last week, Sean Trende, an analyst for Real Clear Politics, tweeted “Democrats no worse than 50-50 to take over the Senate.” Others remain skeptical.
Polls show Democrats close or leading for Republican-held seats, in Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee. And most Democratic incumbents in those 10 Trump states are holding their own, if not ahead. A new analysis by Republican strategist Bruce Mehlman suggests they may be less vulnerable than thought. In past mid-term elections, his study noted, 90 percent of incumbents survived in states the other party carried in the prior presidential election.
Trump says he’ll campaign virtually nonstop this fall for GOP candidates. That could increase Republican enthusiasm and Democratic turnout. Many crucial House races are in suburban areas where Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and Trump is more unpopular than nationally.
One thing is certain: The 116th Congress and Washington will look a lot different from the Republican-controlled 115th Congress. Next week’s Ohio race may give another signal how different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.