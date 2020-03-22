For George W. Bush it was the 9/11 attacks that Islamic terrorists launched against the Pentagon in Washington and the twin towers in New York. After brief uncertainty, Bush took firm command and rallied the nation, forging a period of national unity and winning a second term.
For Jimmy Carter, it was the seizure in 1979 by Iranian militants of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Carter never could resolve the situation — perhaps a solution was beyond his control — and a dramatic rescue mission ended in abject failure. In November, so did his reelection bid.
Despite his personal shortcomings, Donald Trump has glided through three years without a major crisis, buoyed by the growing economy he inherited and the tax cut that kept it going. But in the past month, the onset of the deadly coronavirus has exposed the president’s lack of focus, preparedness and adeptness to cope with the unexpected.
To make things worse for Trump, the Democratic presidential primaries unexpectedly produced a serious alternative to his reelection chances. Former Vice President Joe Biden promises a return to normalcy and regularity that polls and exit interviews show is appealing to those voters tired of Trump’s bluster, chaos and uncertainty.
Trump has sent a series of mixed signals. After weeks of downplaying the virus impact and even deriding it a “hoax,” Trump stated last Tuesday, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
State governors have been left wondering what support they could expect from the federal government. And when Trump was asked if he felt any responsibility for his administration’s slow response to the need for massive testing of potential victims, he replied, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” claiming he was hamstrung by rules “from a different time.”
So far, polls show the public rates Trump’s handling of the crisis roughly on a par with his consistent overall job rating, in the low to mid 40s. But voters’ verdict in November may depend on the public’s judgment of factors beyond his control, notably how deadly the coronavirus proves to be to American lives and the economy.
That’s because the 2020 election, as with all incumbents, will be basically a referendum on his presidency. And history shows that election year economic recessions are deadly for presidents seeking reelection.
In 2004, George W. Bush avoided that scenario. The economy was strong, and the damaging fallout from his decision to invade Iraq only became fully evident later. Though his victory margin over Democratic Sen. John Kerry was narrow, it was the only presidential election of the past 32 years in which the Republican candidate got the most votes.
Carter was less fortunate in 1980. While he struggled to free the hostages, the cutoff of Iranian oil following the 1979 overthrow of pro-Western Shah Mohamad Reza Pahlavi created soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve’s moves to curb it triggered an economic recession.
As with Herbert Hoover a generation earlier and George H. W. Bush in 1992, failure to cope with election-year economic woes proved too difficult for Carter to surmount. This election year, the projected economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic poses a similar threat, and challenge, to Donald Trump.
