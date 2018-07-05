This editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion.
The European Commission’s proposal to ban plastic straws, plates, cutlery and drink stirrers, and slash the consumption of many other single-use products, is more than just a nice, novel idea. It’s a step urgently needed from every country — as plastic trash pours into the oceans at the rate of almost 9 million tons a year.
The flood of trash is killing fish, turtles, seals, coral and birds, and it’s getting into the seafood people eat. If no action is taken, over the coming decade it stands to increase tenfold.
The problem stems from the sheer volume of plastic in existence — more than 9 billion tons, most of it produced since 2000 — and from humanity’s haphazard efforts to dispose of it. Three-fourths of plastic produced goes to waste, and less than a tenth of that gets recycled, though Europe does a better job than the global average, recycling nearly 30 percent.
Countries with competent waste- management systems bury a lot of the plastic refuse in landfills. But in many low- and middle-income countries, much ends up tossed to the four winds, where it lasts for centuries, breaking apart into ever smaller pieces but never assimilating into earth or water.
The challenge, first, is to stop more of this plastic from reaching the ocean. Many counties lack adequate space for bigger landfills, and unless they are well built, they can contaminate surrounding water and soils. Nor would it be wise to expand incineration, presently the fate of about 12 percent of the world’s plastic trash. Burning emits toxic residue from softeners and dyes and copious amounts of carbon dioxide. (Plastics, after all, are made of hydrocarbons.)
When plastic is landfilled or incinerated, the opportunity to conserve the energy used to create it is lost, and an endless stream of waste is generated. This is why the EU adopted the three-R approach: Reduce plastic use, reuse the stuff that’s needed, and recycle everything that can’t be reused.
The EU’s proposed ban is aimed at reducing the most easily substituted plastics: single-use implements. They account for 50 percent of trash on EU beaches. And their use is expanding rapidly in developing countries.
The ban is just one of a set of measures proposed. Eventually, countries would also have to reduce the use of plastic food containers and drink cups, perhaps by encouraging alternatives. Manufacturers of plastic food containers, cigarette filters, fishing gear and other products not banned would be required to help pay for litter prevention and clean-up. The EU aims to increase the amount of plastic that gets recycled to more than 50 percent by 2025, including 90 percent of disposable plastic bottles — by pushing manufacturers to create materials that are easily reusable or recyclable, for instance, and by encouraging a larger market for recycled plastic.
The recycling challenge has become more urgent now that China, formerly the world’s biggest importer of plastic for recycling, has stopped doing the job for other countries.
It will take months for the EU’s plastics proposal to work its way through the European Parliament and the European Council and, if it is approved, years more to phase in. Europe needs to move with all possible speed, and other countries must be quick to follow suit with similarly comprehensive efforts to stem the entire plastic tide.
