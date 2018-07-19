The new rising star of the Democratic Party is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 28-year-old former bartender doesn’t know much about politics — this week, she bungled her way through an interview answer by referring to Israeli “occupation” of Palestine and citing her lack of expertise on the issue despite her international relations degree.
But she’s young; she’s energetic; and she speaks in glowing terms about rights to housing, food, college and health care. She’s a charter member of the Democratic Socialists of America, a group, we’re informed by the New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg, that is on the rise. “Its growth has exploded since the 2016 election,” Goldberg reports, “from 7,000 members to more than 37,000.”
What exactly is democratic socialism, and what distinguishes it from socialism plain and simple? Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t know. When asked about it by Meghan McCain on “The View,” she stated that there is a “huge difference” between the two notions but then concluded, “I believe that in a moral and wealthy America, in a moral and modern America, no person should be too poor to live in this country.” Which doesn’t explain the difference at all.
The difference is truly between socialism and social democracy. Socialism suggests state ownership and control of all major resources — and generally ends with the complete collapse and destruction of the productive population. Social democracy suggests redistribution of capitalistic gains — more like Denmark or Norway or Sweden. It’s unclear where Ocasio-Cortez lies on this spectrum considering that the Democratic Socialists of America openly acknowledges its desire to abolish capitalism.
But let’s assume that what Ocasio-Cortez and Democrats want is actually just European-style social democracy. If that’s the case, they’re still misreading the tea leaves: The Nordic countries aren’t thriving and healthy because they’re socialist; they’re thriving and healthy because they are small and homogenous.
In fact, Nordic lifestyles means that Nordic life expectancy outclassed life expectancy in the United States before the Nordic states tried to grow government redistributionism radically. The left is fond of citing Norway and Sweden — even though both are now moving in a politically right-wing direction — but neglecting Switzerland, which is just as successful and far less socialistic.
Furthermore, generous welfare policies can operate only in small, homogenous countries because if you open the borders to such countries, immigrants flood in and then sink the boat. That’s why voters in Europe have been consistently moving toward a more restrictionist view of immigration — particularly in that bastion of social democracy, Sweden.
Yet the democratic socialist dream never dies, even as it fades away in Europe. Democrats will continue to point toward the Nordic states and claim that utopia is a mere “free lunch” program away. But lunch is never free, as a former bartender should know.
(3) comments
One Senator out of 50, Bernie Sanders, and one young female Hispanic candidate for a Congress filled with hundreds of old white males, call themselves socialist, and Right-wingers like Shapiro hit the panic button. Just as they did in the 1930s when socialists supported unemployment compensation, minimum wage, overtime, abolition of child labor, and social security for the elderly and disabled. Horrors! Yes, Scandinavians are homogeneous but that has nothing to do with the success of their free higher education and public health. What homogeneity does explain is how widespread support is for their progressive programs, while in America racism is a powerful force behind opposition to such programs: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2018/05/31/though-white-americans-benefit-most-social-safety-net-study-shows-how-racial
Ben is a brilliant fellow, who reliably brings interesting topics up for discussion...from his particular POV.
Social democracy (remember Ben says he is unclear whether the DSA wants to "take over the means of production") is increasing the control THROUGH GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION over business practices put in place to MAXIMIZE short-term profits to aid investors. The intervention is sought to help insure the economy so that it works in ways that promote the common good and advance the general welfare of the nation.
In Germany, by law, half of the board of directors of a large corporation are elected by the "works council" which is different than a labor union in that ALL the company's employees are part of the "works council."
Decisions about what the company does go beyond the traditional stuff that unions take on like wages, hours, and terms of employment. These "works councils" have input on downsizing and relocation. They are the voice of those in the U.S. who are "voiceless."
The "fear" that large corporations would gain tremendous control over the nation's public policy making is as old as the nation. The founders saw first hand the effects of the East India Company had on the English Parliament...and wanted to build a fire wall.
“I hope we shall crush in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations, which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength and bid defiance to the laws of our country.” Thomas Jefferson, 3rd President of the United States, in a November 12, 1816 letter to Dr. George Logan drawing a less to what was happening in England and lamenting the lack of protection from corporate monopolies in our nation’s Bill of Rights
“There is an evil which ought to be guarded against in the indefinite accumulation of property from the capacity of holding it in perpetuity by corporations. The power of all corporations ought to be limited in this respect. The growing wealth acquired by them never fails to be a source of abuses.” James Madison 1817
Moreover, Forbes Magazine ranks the BEST nations in which to do business. Look at the nations ranked ahead of the U.S. many more people protected by strong "social safety nets" thanks to the work of their social democratic parties in their parliamentary forms of government.
Switzerland has govt mandated health insurance that requires insurance companies offer govt mandated polices at no profit. Glad to hear Ben is onboard with that!
