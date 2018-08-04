Bacon, Fischer to our defense
The recently passed National Defense Authorization Act contains great benefits for Offutt Air Force Base and our national defense. As a veteran, I am glad to see Rep. Don Bacon fight for (and win) funding to replace two OC-135 aircraft. I am also pleased Sen. Deb Fischer joined in the fight.
Our national security is in jeopardy after many years of cuts, and Bacon is the right person to fix it. His 30 years in uniform gave him the experience he needs to correct the course. The 2018 and 2019 defense authorization acts are proof that Bacon is a natural leader who gets stuff done.
I want to thank Bacon and Fischer for their hard work for national security, our men and women in uniform and our veterans.
Andrew Brock, La Vista
Doane betrayed family’s legacy
Eighteen years ago, Margaret Aldrich donated a rare virgin prairie-wetlands to Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, with the understanding it would be used for education and research.
This 320-acre ecosystem, with its rich diversity of plants and animals native to Nebraska, was recently sold to a local farm family and became just another soybean field. University President Jacque Carter and the board of trustees apparently gave no prior notice of their intent to faculty, alumni and students and made almost no effort to find a conservation and/or education-friendly buyer. Such buyers were available.
While what Doane did was probably legal, it was contrary to what the donor intended. The university, which claims to be green, knew what a unique and valuable resource the Aldrich Prairie Research Site was but chose profits over ethics.
Nebraska lost part of its rich heritage, and the Aldrich family legacy was betrayed. The Doane president and board of trustees should be ashamed.
Mary Lou Chapek-Hogg,
Fort Calhoun, Neb.
Treat opponents respectfully
I keep hearing conservatives refer to liberals as “whining,” “crying” or “getting their panties in a bunch.” No, liberals, just as much as conservatives, have legitimate concerns, and to use such dismissive and insolent language only serves to discredit the speakers. They make themselves sound arrogant and rude when they belittle their opponents, and the ideas of a person who talks that way can only be perceived as ignorant. If the purpose is to persuade, they would have more success if they treated their opponents respectfully; if their purpose is to insult, they would do us all a favor by remaining silent.
Andrew White, Kearney, Neb.
Investigate Hillary, too
The Mueller probe into the Russian collusion must be allowed to go to the end. Before it ends, there will surely be an investigation into Hillary Clinton. She mishandled federal classified documents on her personal email server that were compromised by the Russian hackers. Mueller has already shown that, with his indictment of those Russian hackers.
This inquiry should include John Podesta, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Bill Clinton and possibly even President Barack Obama.
Mueller, after a year and a half of spending public funds on his investigation, will surely have all the information he needs to press an indictment against Hillary and the Democratic National Committee for funding the fake Trump dossier in an attempt to ensure her election.
If Mueller stops before examining this, he will indeed confirm President Donald Trump’s idea that the investigation was a witch hunt.
Jim Wharry, Lincoln
Lack of transparency on execution
I have been following the proposed execution of death row inmate Carey Dean Moore. The State of Nebraska refuses to tell anyone where the execution drugs came from. As taxpayers, we have a right to know.
State Sen. Ernie Chambers thinks Pfizer made them. Pfizer has asked for the drugs back because they don’t want to be associated with drugs that cause death.
Can you blame them?
Nebraska has not complied. The State of Nebraska is not being open about this. The State Department of Correctional Services needs to be reformed and made to answer under the open records law. Until then, the department should not be allowed to proceed with this execution.
As a Catholic, I feel the death penalty in Nebraska must end. Life in prison without parole is the only moral choice.
Bill Gaughan, Omaha
Dangerous summer is a foretaste
Thanks for the July 30 article “Climate change is supercharging a dangerous summer” in The World-Herald. We are watching today’s records becoming the new norm. “Climate models for three decades have predicted exactly what the world is seeing this summer.”
Further back, in 1976, the greenhouse effects of methane were calculated. And at top levels the military began issuing studies of climate change as a threat to national security.
Pound for pound, methane is 21 times as powerful as carbon dioxide, and 1,400 gigatons of it are locked in the Arctic permafrost. On July 17 it reached 90 degrees in Sodankyla, within the Arctic Circle. The permafrost is thawing, releasing its methane. You can find videos of methane issuing from holes in frozen ponds and being ignited. Fire from ice.
The danger is a runaway feedback loop: The more methane released, the faster the warming and the more thawing, releasing more methane. Enough methane in the atmosphere and … well, under its blanket of greenhouse gases, the surface of Venus is hot enough to melt lead.
What we do next determines whether our grandchildren praise us or curse us.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
Socialism won’t work out
Before America becomes a socialist nation, people need to study on what happens when capitalist incentives are not having an impact.
Socialism means people with incentive have no advantage over people without incentives because all people are considered equal. There has never been and never will be an incident where socialism works better than capitalism.
Bill Allen, Blue Springs, Neb.
A friend did a rough calculation : He estimated the diameter of the average car exhaust pipe and multiplied it by the number of cars on the planet and concluded that they could combine into a single exhaust pipe about the size of Meteor Crater in Arizona. (Easier than trying to do the same with the world's smokestacks.) I didn't check his numbers, but the point is this: Imagine somebody standing at the edge of a single giant exhaust pipe, watching this colossal column of exhaust pouring endlessly up into the clouds, day after day, year after year, and then imagine him saying "this has no effect."
Bill Allen, socialist Sweden must be doing something right: Number One in The Economist's Intelligence Unit's "democracy index," second lowest infant mortality in the world, number one in the "mother's index," in third place in global competitiveness, near the top in technology, high in the UN's "human development index," in Quality of Life, etc. High taxes, yes, but in return they enjoy free university education (!), free child care, very generous sick leave and parental leave, a ceiling on health care costs, cheap and efficient public transportation, and so on. In other words, the economic system is run for the benefit of the people!
Regarding Jim Wharry's letter, recall Pizzagate. Conspiracy theorists can be dangerous. "In June, a man armed with a rifle and a handgun drove an armored car to the Hoover Dam on what he said was a mission from QAnon: to demand that the government release the Justice Department’s report from its inspector general on the conduct of F.B.I. agents during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.The report had actually been released the day before, but Q’s followers believed there was a secret, second report that contained far more damning information about the F.B.I. There is no indication that such a report exists." -NYT 8/1
