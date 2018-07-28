Persuade through civility
The swing voters are always the target of each election, as was the case nearly two years ago. You persuade them and earn their vote by civility, not by blocking streets, throwing rocks and shouting down speakers at events. (Trust me, calling me names will not make me “see it your way” or vote for your candidate.)
Andrew White (“Civility doesn’t work,” July 23 Public Pulse) seems to believe that he alone is the arbiter for what is a “reasoned argument.” This “harsher tone” he spoke of has been seen many times in the form of antifa and other criminal groups assaulting people and acting like animals.
If people urgently desire to shout down an opposing speaker, then they are insecure about their own argument or opinion. Even more so, speakers calling for opponents to be assaulted, murdered, etc., bring discredit to themselves, their opinion and others (justifiably or not) who share their beliefs.
Even in “civil disobedience,” the key word is “civil.” I highly respect the First Amendment, but when a tongue and brain have no connection during a scream session, it will come off looking like a 5-year-old having a tantrum because he loses a game (election?).
Mel B. Shelnutt, Clarinda, Iowa
Smith deserves our thanks
Regarding Ron Holscher’s vitriolic attack on Rep. Adrian Smith and Holscher’s unfounded opinions of Smith’s future and his accomplishments (“Smith’s priorities wrong,” July 24 Public Pulse):
As to the tax breaks for the rich, I am not one of the rich but I am very happy with the tax break I also will be receiving thanks to Smith’s helping the legislation to pass.
Regarding Smith being a hawk by supporting the U.S. military budget of $610 billion compared to the next seven countries’ combined budgets of $578 billion: Holscher does not take into account that the top four NATO allies — France, England, Germany and Italy — have a combined military budget of $178.5 billion, and Japan and South Korea’s combined military budget is $84.6 billion.
The reason that our allies’ budgets are low is due to them relying on the United States to spend large portions of our military budget in their defense. President Donald Trump, along with Smith, is asking our allies to pay more for their own defense so that we can spend less.
I want thank Smith, along with our fellow Nebraska congressmen and senators, for reducing our taxes and for keeping us safe.
Gerald Fitzpatrick, Omaha
Vote for Medicaid expansion
Boy, I’m glad that Mark Christensen is a former Nebraska state senator. It is my understanding that our elected officials represent all Nebraskans’ interests, not just their own.
Expanding Medicaid as provided by the ballot measure would provide coverage to an additional 90,000 Nebraskans. Christensen is concerned it would take away services from his disabled son (“Lawsuit seeks to keep expansion off Nov. 6 ballot,” July 11 World-Herald). I’m surprised that someone whose family directly benefits from Medicaid services would want to deny that help to other Nebraskans and participate in a lawsuit to stop this measure from being on November’s ballot. Over 130,000 Nebraskans have signed their name to put the question on the November ballot.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there is funding support for this lawsuit from the Ricketts family. Those of us who are concerned for all Nebraskans need not only to vote for Medicaid expansion on November’s ballot, but we need to vote for State Sen. Bob Krist for governor.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Not voter ID but voter suppression
Don’t be fooled by what Scott Bray told readers in the July 23 Public Pulse about “voter ID” laws. Let’s call these rulings what they are — voter-suppression laws.
The laws weren’t put into place to prevent fraud at the polls. (Statutes already on the books have been doing that.) Republican legislatures got these “voter ID” bills passed so that people who have been known to prefer Democrats would find it harder to get to their neighborhood polling places.
It’s long been time to throw these voter-suppression laws in the trash, where they belong.
They sure don’t mean freedom. They smack of totalitarianism.
Jim Boston, Omaha
Hiring of illegal immigrants
As long as we allow companies to hire undocumented illegal immigrants without any legal consequences, the flood of illegal immigrants entering our country will continue.
Our elected officials continue to ignore this problem, and as long as profits are made by these companies, demand for cheap laborers will also continue.
Bruce Forbes, Omaha
Kavanaugh follows the laws
Liberals are demeaning U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh any way they can. Fact is, they would demean any nominee of President Donald Trump because they fear judges whose opinions adhere to the Constitution and judges who will not legislate from the bench.
One demand is that Kavanaugh always adhere to legal precedent. In our nation’s history, the Supreme Court has overridden precedent 127 times, including the Dred Scott, Brown v. Board of Education and Bowers v. Hardwick decisions.
Read some of Kavanaugh’s decisions. He makes it clear that at times his personal views on a case differ from his rulings because he must follow the laws as written. That was the intent of the founders — judges interpret the laws as written, regardless of their personal opinion. If the ruling is unpopular, then Congress can rewrite the law. What, pray tell, is wrong with that?
By the way, if the Supreme Court someday does overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion wouldn’t go away. It would simply return to the states, as it was prior to 1973.
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Cost of higher speed limits
What goes around ...
Speed limit goes up, accidents go up, cost of insurance goes up. Is anyone home in our Legislature?
Tom Dahulick, Omaha
Smith is an imbecile. As bereft of intellect and insight as any member of the House. I would like someone to tell me just one way, through his position as member of Congress, that he in anyway made the lives of Nebraskans better. He has spent his time in the House doing exactly what either John Boehner or Paul Ryan tell them to do. He offers nothing that his party leaders tell him to offer. This evolution of Mr. Smith going to Washington has been a colossal failure. This Mr. Smith became part of the swamp the second the 3rd district sent him to Washington. And that is sad.
