Everybody knows a thin New York-style slice, Italy’s blackened-edge Neapolitan style and a thick Chicago-style deep dish. But there’s plenty of other regional styles of pizza. Here, we present a small selection of pies available across the U.S. — and one all the way from Rome. When possible, we’ve included suggestions of where to find these styles locally.
Buffalo, N.Y. style
In between a thick and thin crust, Buffalo style also gets topped with natural casing pepperoni, which cups when its cooked, making each round into a little pool of grease. Locally: Granny Pam’s is serving Buffalo-style pie.
California style
Popularized by big-time chefs like Alice Waters and Wolfgang Puck, California pizza gets topped with fancy-pants things like caviar, duck sausage and smoked salmon. It became even more well-known thanks to California Pizza Kitchen. It has a thin, wood-fired crust.
Colorado mountain pie
There’s one chain in Colorado that serves this pizza, which is served by the pound and features “mountains” of toppings on a hand-rolled crust. Dip the crust in honey for dessert.
D.C. jumbo
Basically, this is an absolutely giant slice of pizza. Popular with late-night diners, the slices are cut from pizzas larger than 30 inches and take two plates to transport. Locally: The biggest pizza I’ve seen here is at Frank’s. Check out the Big Joe challenge (you don’t have to enter the food eating contest to order the pizza).
Detroit style
Detroit style began with a Sicilian recipe, but it gets cooked in a thick steel pan, sort of like cast iron, that lends a super crunchy crust. Bakers press a blend of mozzarella and Wisconsin “brick cheese” into the sides, which lends a caramelized finish. Purists bake the pizza twice to make sure the crust gets crispy. The steel pans are sometimes made using parts adapted from the auto industry.
New Haven style
Referred to in the region as “apizza,” New Haven pizza is coal fired and has an oblong shape with a thin, charred crust. The pies are topped with marinara and pecorino cheese. Locally: Pitch pizzeria serves pies with coal-fired crusts.
Pizza strips
Rhode Island pizza strips are made by topping bakery bread with tomato sauce and cutting it into strips.
Quad Cities style
This pizza — popular in Rock Island, Moline and East Moline in Illinois, and Bettendorf and Davenport in Iowa — gets a big hit of brewer’s malt in the dough, making the finished product a nutty-sweet crust and a dark color. A thin, spicy sauce and one signature topping, fennel-heavy lean pork sausage, finish the pizza. It’s cut with giant scissors and served in strips.
Roman style
Roman-style crust is thin to medium and made with olive oil and sometimes a touch of sugar; the olive oil gives it a distinct weight and a crisp crunch. Locally: Find it cut into square slices at Weirdough in Flagship Commons.
Sicilian style and Grandma Pie
A rectangular pie with a two-inch crust that makes a thick, crispy base, this Sicilian-style pizza has minimal toppings and tomato sauce on top of the cheese. Similar to the Sicilian is the grandma pie, which has a thinner crust. Locally: Valentino’s calls its pizzas Sicilian style.
St. Louis style
The cheese might be the most notable difference about St. Louis-style pizza. Provel, which is a combination of cheddar, Swiss, provolone and liquid smoke, tops a cracker-thin crust and a sweet sauce. Toppings spread all the way to the edge, and it’s served in squares, aka “party cut.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.