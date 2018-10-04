If you adhere to a gluten-free diet, take note: Tons of gluten-free goodies will be available to try at the Hy-Vee Health Market gluten-free gala.
The event, Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will include a wide variety of gluten-free foods, as well as an on-site dietitian to answer customers' questions.
The event will take place at the Hy-Vee store on 146th Street and West Maple Road.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/272722326907891.
