If you adhere to a gluten-free diet, take note: Tons of gluten-free goodies will be available to try at the Hy-Vee Health Market gluten-free gala. 

The event, Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will include a wide variety of gluten-free foods, as well as an on-site dietitian to answer customers' questions. 

The event will take place at the Hy-Vee store on 146th Street and West Maple Road. 

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/272722326907891.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

