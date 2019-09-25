three happiness burger

The Three Happiness Burger at Block 16 includes a one-third-pound patty topped with crab rangoon cream cheese, stir-fried slaw, and sweet and spicy chili on a sesame seed bun.

 SARAH BAKER HANSEN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Last weekend, I was lucky enough to show New York Times food editor Sam Sifton around Omaha for an afternoon. 

He was in Omaha to give a talk at the annual Lauritzen Gardens antique show and attend several evening meals; I spent an afternoon showing him around Omaha and making several stops along the way. 

Today, he's detailing his Omaha visit, with a particular focus on one burger he tried at Block 16, in the New York Times Cooking newsletter, under the headline "You Need To Make This Now."

Among the stops we made in Omaha: Archetype Coffee, Block 16, Farine + Four, Time Out Foods, Coneflower Creamery and Mercury. (We ran out of time — and stomach room — to get Sam a Runza.) 

Check out his recap here, including a recipe of his version of the Three Happiness burger at Block 16.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

