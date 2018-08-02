As a surfer and turtle lover, Nick Strawhecker was horrified and heartbroken when he saw a picture online of a sea turtle with a plastic straw stuck in its nose.

But as the chef and owner of Dante’s Pizzeria in Omaha, he knew there was something he could do about it.

So Strawhecker promptly stopped providing plastic straws at Dante’s and started using paper ones.

“I’m a man of action; I don’t like to mess around,” the appropriately named Strawhecker said. “We talked about it as a team and decided to make the switch, and then we did it just like that.”

That was more than two years ago. At that time, Dante’s was one of the only Omaha restaurants Strawhecker knew of that used paper straws instead of plastic ones.

These days, Dante’s has a lot more company.

More restaurants in the Omaha area have switched to paper straws in recent years, and multinational corporations such as Disney and Starbucks and such cities as Seattle and Vancouver have joined a growing movement away from nonrecyclable plastic straws. Even the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made the switch, swapping plastic straws and bags for paper ones last summer.

Strawhecker has noticed the change.

“What happens is most restaurant people go out to eat a lot, and they see what’s going on at other restaurants,” he said. “I definitely have seen more paper straws around lately.”

But some argue that the environmental benefits of switching from plastic to paper straws may be lost unless businesses compost the paper straws.

According to Sarah Burke, the sustainability coordinator for the University of Nebraska at Omaha, wet paper straws often get rejected from the recycling stream because the wet paper can’t be recycled. She estimated that most end up in landfills, buried under layers of dirt and cut off from the oxygen they need to decompose.

That’s when the straws begin releasing methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, Burke said. While the actual amount of methane the straws produce is probably small, she said, businesses need to recognize the potential for unintended consequences when switching to paper straws.

Straw poll: When it comes to straws, what's your preference?

You voted:

“If a business wants to offer compostable paper straws to reduce their footprint,” she said, “they should know that they need to actually compost the straws.”

As manager of Beercade in Benson, Ash Preheim said his decision to switch to paper straws in March has had other drawbacks. The straws cost him a penny and a half more per straw than plastic ones. He also said he’s not personally a fan.

“They are strange,” Preheim said. “They kind of dissolve and deteriorate. I would prefer a plastic straw, but, in general, the response from customers has been good.”

At Block 16 in downtown Omaha, owners Paul and Jessica Urban decided to drop plastic straws a few months ago. But like Preheim, they acknowledged some of the downsides.

“On 500 straws, there is an $11.60 difference in price (over plastic). It adds up with high volume,” the owners said in a written statement. “(And) paper straws can be hazardous to some people with disabilities and small children.”

All of the restaurateurs said they provide plastic straws for customers who request them but will continue giving everyone else paper straws.

Sipping her water at Block 16 from a striped paper straw, Makaela Balmer said she’s glad more businesses are thinking about the impact of the materials they use.

“I love the environmental side of this,” she said. “Even though it seems very small, it really can save lives.”

For those debating paper vs. plastic, UNO’s Burke offered a third option: “If you don’t need a straw, don’t take a straw.”

