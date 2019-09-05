Meat War of Words

The Impossible Burger, which is a meatless burger made from plant protein, is now being served at Stella’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Stella's Bar & Grill in Bellevue might be best known locally for its giant Stellanator, but it's also one of the first local restaurants to serve the plant-based Impossible Burger. Now, the restaurant is being featured in a video series put together by Impossible Foods.

The one-minute spot includes an interview with owner Stephanie Francois and several shots of Impossible Burgers sizzling on the Stella's Grill. Francios talks about how locals at first hesitated to try the burger, but have come around. 

Stella's is the first restaurant featured in the video series, called "See You at ___!" The series will focus on restaurants that have introduced their community to the burger, a plant-based meat substitute.

Stella's is at 106 Galvin Road South in Bellevue. For more information, or to watch the video, click here.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

