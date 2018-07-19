'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Ted and Wally's ice cream shop is known for creating some exotic flavors.

That reputation helped land the Omaha business on national TV this week.

One of its flavors was featured on segment on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday. The segment was about ice cream flavors that are "crazy cool concoctions."

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest sampled unusual ice cream from shops around the country, trying to guess the flavor.

Beni Cwiakala, "MasterChef Junior” Season 6 winner, participated in the segment and gave the hosts hints.

The Ted and Wally's flavor was Malted Ikasumi, also known around the shop as Squid Ink. The ice cream is infused with real ink from a squid along with malt powder, giving it a sweet and salty flavor.

Ripa and Seacrest had fun trying to figure out what it was. Ryan initially guessed it was an oyster or crab flavor.

Jeanne Ohira, who owns Ted and Wally's with her brother Joe Pittack, said she got a call from one of the show's producers a week ago asking if she could ship the Malted Ikasumi to the show.

Ohira thinks the producer probably heard about Squid Ink, because it was featured in a people.com article in June about "outrageous" ice cream flavors.

Ohira said she and the shop's customer got a kick out of the TV exposure.

"It was a nice surprise," she said.

