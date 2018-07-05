Now you can live out your "Lost in Translation" karaoke dreams right in midtown Omaha. Or you will be able too, soonish.
Reno's Karaoke, a private room karaoke bar, will open this summer near 39th and Farnam Streets.
The bar will include themed rooms that customers can rent by the hour. The room themes include "Christmas party, "green room," a 1960s room and a 1970s disco room and "Karaoke Kan," named after the famous Tokyo karaoke bar that appeared in "Lost In Translation."
The private rooms vary in size and can accommodate both small groups and groups up to 20. Each room has a karaoke system that can either be used with a traditional remote or through a smartphone.
The karaoke bar itself is named after Reno, a dog that was often seen around the Blackstone neighborhood.
The bar, which is owned by the same group that runs Blackstone Meatball, will also have bottle service. A main bar will be the spot for non-karaoke singers; there, a large screen will play live concert footage. The bar will serve signature and classic cocktails and craft beers.
The bar will also have an outdoor patio on Farnam Street.
For more information, visit renoskaraoke.com.
