That cute, pink Hello Kitty Cafe food truck that came to west Omaha last year is making its way back.
The truck will be back in Village Pointe on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The truck plans to park south of Old Navy near the farmers market and will again sell sweet treats and Hello Kitty merchandise.
For more information on the truck's stop, click here.
