Check out the Hello Kitty Café Truck

One of two Hello Kitty Café Trucks traveling the U.S. will stop in west Omaha on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The truck will be parked in the south parking lot behind Old Navy, 17305 Davenport St.

That cute, pink Hello Kitty Cafe food truck that came to west Omaha last year is making its way back. 

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen

