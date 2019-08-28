Baja Corn Dog: A hot dog dipped in corn dog batter slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema and then sprinkled with tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro and sweet pepper bits.
HARDENBROOK CONCESSIONS
Bourbon Chicken Bowl: Sautéed chicken smothered in super secret sweet and tangy bourbon sauce, and broccoli florets piled high on a bed of steamed cilantro rice.
FREUND FAMILY FOODS — MAC & CHEESE STAND
Hillbilly Deluxe Burger: Seasoned steakburger topped with creamy macaroni and cheese, pickles and fried onion crisps, and drizzled in house BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
CACTUS JACK'S
Dilly Dog: A hot dog inside a cored crunchy dill pickle dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown.
HARDENBROOK CONCESSIONS
Shrimp Nachos: Sauteed shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes on top a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with queso blanco.
LEON'S FOOD TRUCK
Sparky's Wing Nuts: Also known as Rocky Mountain oysters or Bullfries, these bull testicles are lightly breaded, fried and served with a three-time world champion wing sauce.
SPARKY'S WING WAGON
Wicked Witch Sandwich: Smoked pulled chicken smothered in Nebraska's own Dorothy Lynch dressing and topped with jalapenos and house coleslaw on a brioche bun.
CACTUS JACK'S
Corn Pops: Fresh popped corn rolled into a ball and served on a stick. In addition to original, flavors include birthday cake and tootie fruity.
OL COUNTRY KETTLE CORN
Pineapple Whip and Strawberry Whip Popsicles: Beat the heat with a refreshing pineapple whip or strawberry whip ice pop.
THE HAWAIIAN CHILL
Ravioli: Fried beef or cheese ravioli sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
TNT CONCESSION
Made It Myself Shaved Ice: Flavor your own snowball at the Imagination Flavor Station with more than 60 flavor options.
FICKLE CHICKS
Food is a big draw for visitors to the 150th edition of the Nebraska State Fair. We reviewed a few choice offerings:
Prime rib sandwich at the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit: The sandwich includes two slices of tender Nebraska beef, with charred edges hanging off a white bun. The subtle smoky flavor of the meat was enjoyable even for those who don’t usually enjoy beef. With some barbecue sauce, it’s a classic fair meal.
Baja Corn Dog at Hardenbrook's: The corn dog’s coating was warm and soft, tasting like true cornbread. The hot dog’s salty flavor paired well with the slight tang of a creamy mayo drizzle, the cool crunch of bell peppers and the crisp finish of cilantro. The chili powder and parmesan finish call to mind South Omaha’s own food vendors.
Pineapple Whip at Hawaiian Chill: If the feeling of jumping into a chilly pool in the dead heat of summer had a physical form, this dessert would be it. The treat held the taste of fresh fruit and a texture somewhere between Italian ice and soft serve. Plus, its subtle sweetness lets adults enjoy the dessert for more than just a few bites.
Bourbon chicken at Freund Family Food: Moist chicken was served with broccoli and white rice, all coated in a sweet glaze. With each bite, you can sense just a tickle of spice on your tongue and a hint of bourbon aftertaste.
Fried cauliflower at Hall Family Foods: The fried cauliflower was a surprisingly satisfying snack. The florets maintained their firmness and were complemented by a warm, buttery fried exterior.
Iced latte at the Secret Garden: A refreshing pick-me-up. The frappe was sweet without overwhelming the senses and had a smooth, well-roasted flavor.
