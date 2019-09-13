20181118_new_weekinpics73

The Blackstone District's Butterfish is one of the 46 participating restaurants in Omaha Restaurant Week, which starts today.

 
Omaha Restaurant Week is back today, with 46 restaurants participating in the annual lineup of three-course price-fixed menus with donations going to the Food Bank for the Heartland. 

The event, which continues through Sept. 22, includes menus priced between $20 and $50 per diner. The menus generally include three courses, though some also can include wine pairings and other options available for an additional cost. 

Five percent of each purchase from participating restaurants during the week will be donated to the Food Bank .

Omaha Dines is a sponsor of Restaurant Week, and over the next seven days I will share some dining experiences and recommendations . 

For a full list of participating restaurants, menus and prices, visit OmahaRestaurantWeek.com.

